Akastor ASA: Akastor completes sale of Cool Sorption A/S
Akastor ASA
17 Feb, 2023, 12:17 GMT
FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release dated 22 December 2022. Akastor ASA (AKAST) has today completed the sale of all shares in Cool Sorption A/S to Diamond Key International Pty. Ltd. in line with the terms and conditions described in the earlier announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
SOURCE Akastor ASA
