Akasa Air Partners with WebEngage to Enhance Customer Engagement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebEngage, the leading marketing automation platform, today announced that it has partnered with India's newest and most dependable airline, Akasa Air. In line with its strategy to build a tech-first and customer-centric organisation, Akasa Air has deployed WebEngage's marketing automation platform to enhance its customer engagement strategy. WebEngage will collaborate with Akasa Air to deliver unparalleled customer engagement across its web and mobile channels with relevant, personalized and contextual communication.

Commenting on the partnership, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We are pleased to partner with WebEngage and leverage its cutting-edge marketing automation platform to build brand loyalty, increase customer engagement and drive conversions with one-on-one communication. Akasa is hyper-focused on customer centricity, and the platform will enable us to leverage real-time analytics to connect with users on a channel of their choice."

Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, "Akasa Air has a unique approach towards its customers which stems from the brand's values and a customer-centric approach. WebEngage's retention platform will facilitate Akasa Air to replicate its on-ground and inflight experience across all its digital touchpoints through our smart, data-driven and fully automated retention platform. We believe that Akasa Air is here to transform customer experience for the airline sector and we are delighted to be their partners in this journey."

WebEngage is on a unique mission. It believes that no business should need to work too hard to engage and retain its customers. WebEngage is also assisting them to scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform, personalization engine, and an omnichannel campaign orchestration system. WebEngage has cemented its commitment and focus to the Enterprise ecosystem and its full-stack retention operating System is used and recommended by 800+ marketers across the globe.

About Akasa Air

Akasa Air is India's newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service will make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on 07 August 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

With a commitment to being socially responsible, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. The 737 MAX family aircraft deliver superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions, fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

About WebEngage

Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalization engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalised user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, and Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.

