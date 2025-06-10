DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiVANTA, a leading AI-driven SaaS platform for multilingual, dialect-specific personalized video communication, and Slangit Technologies, a leader in interactive Knowledge Base solutions with deep expertise in Arabic dialects, have announced a strategic partnership to co-develop an AI-powered customer engagement platform for Arabic-speaking markets in the Middle East.

AiVANTA and Slangit Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-Powered Customer Engagement Platform for the Middle East

This collaboration brings together AiVANTA's hyper-personalized video messaging capabilities with Slangit's intelligent, real-time voice and chat-based interactions. As the Middle East rapidly advances its digital transformation efforts, the joint solution addresses the growing need for culturally relevant, automated communication at scale—bridging fragmented systems and enabling truly localized engagement.

The proposed platform will integrate Slangit's Knowledge Base as a Service with AiVANTA's AI-powered video engine. This will allow businesses to deliver timely, relevant customer interactions across websites, messaging apps, and telephony systems, while adapting seamlessly to regional languages and dialects.

By unifying communication and conversation through AI, the solution helps enterprises shift from siloed, impersonal engagement models to connected, intelligent customer experiences. Businesses in sectors such as healthcare, banking, insurance, telecom, and e-commerce can use the platform to automate support, reduce operational load, improve message clarity, and deliver emotionally resonant, localized journeys.

AiVANTA has a strong presence in India with clients like ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Mutual Funds, and Ajax Engineering, and has expanded into the UAE through partnerships with Al-Wathba and Aster Healthcare. Slangit brings deep regional expertise in Arabic voice and conversational technologies, with deployments across voice, chat, and IVR platforms.

Karan Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of AiVANTA, said, "This partnership is a game-changer for AI-driven multimedia communication in the Middle East."

Rabih Chehade, Founder and CEO of Slangit Technologies, added, "Together, we're delivering seamless, localized experiences that redefine customer engagement across the Arabic-speaking market."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706318/AiVANATA_x_Slangit_MoU_Signing.jpg