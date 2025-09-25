Aitu Brand Launch held in Shanghai, Highlighting AI Technology as the Future of Apparel Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, Aitu, the world's first AI-powered apparel manufacturing brand, themed "AI Reinvents Sewing Machine," held a launch event in Shanghai. The event, livestreamed globally, showcased the technological breakthroughs of AI-enabled smart apparel manufacturing to the industry, providing new insights and solutions for the leapfrog development of the global apparel manufacturing industry.

Aitu AI Robot Makes Its Debut, Opening a New Era of "Autonomous Sewing" in the Apparel Industry

Riding the wave of AI, Aitu has pioneered technological research and development, achieving significant breakthroughs. At the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA) in Berlin, Germany, Aitu won the "2025 IFA Artificial Intelligence Product Innovation Gold Award" for its innovative achievements.

Aitu CEO Steven stated: "The essence of AI is to "master human experience". Driven by the philosophy of "turning tools into partners", Aitu launched the world's first AI sewing equipment category.

At the product launch, Aitu CEO Steven presented a comprehensive demonstration of the A1 robot—autonomously developed by Aitu. This is the first female sewing robot, and it was greeted with cheers as soon as it made its debut.—highlighting its capability to perform highly precise fabric sewing operations through a real-time live display. The event officially marked the advent of the "autonomous sewing" era.

This milestone not only shows AI tech maturity but also underscores Aitu's successful collaboration with industry partners, including Thailand's NICE and Decathlon's Wuhan factory. This joint innovation has been pivotal in transitioning AI sewing tech from R&D to real-world use, paving the way for the industry's new AI-coordinated development stage.

Innovative Chinese Solutions: Redefining Apparel Manufacturing with AI

Aitu Chief Product Officer Dr. Hu unveiled the AI10, a device that draws on operators' and technicians' expertise to improve machine adjustment efficiency by 80%, shorten training cycles by 60%, deliver real-time work analysis and capacity-loss warnings, enhance operator efficiency by 8-15%, and increase factory execution rates over 90%.

Aitu's name honors AI pioneer Alan Turing, guided by its core mission: "Made Intelligent, Made For Creation." IDEO Global Partner Remy emphasized its human-centric value: "User-focused designs, ergonomic interfaces, and intuitive features reduce worker stress, enhance talent retention, and build lasting brand trust."

The global Aitu launch marks a milestone in AI-driven sewing manufacturing and catalyzes the apparel industry's evolution toward intelligent, high-end, customized production—offering practical solutions for this upgrade.

