AITCH ANNOUNCES HE IS RETURNING TO IBIZA FOR SUMMER 2023

2023 IS SET TO BE A BIG YEAR FOR THE RAPPER FROM MANCHESTER; WITH A SOLD OUT EUROPEAN AND US TOUR; A BRIT NOMINEE FOR SONG OF THE YEAR; AND HEADLINING PARKLIFE FESTIVAL IN HIS HOMETOWN

AND NOW HE ADDS IN IBIZA WITH AN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENCY AT IBIZA ROCKS WITH HIS HUGE TWO-DAY POOL PARTY THIS SUMMER CALLED AITCH 2-0

MORE UK RAPPERS WILL ALSO PERFORM AT IBIZA ROCKS - INCLUDING BUGZY MALONE & KREPT & KONAN - ALL SUPPORTED BY CHARLIE SLOTH WITH HIS NEW RESIDENCY 'FIRE IN THE POOL'

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibiza Rocks are very excited to confirm UK rapper Aitch will touchdown once again in Ibiza this July to headline Aitch 2-0 pool party over 2 days on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th of July.

Aitch commented: "I'm gassed to return to Ibiza Rocks this summer for another round of my Aitch 2-0 Pool Party. I'm bringing some special guests along with me, it's going to be bigger and better than before!"

Ibiza Rocks is also excited to reveal its brand-new residency Fire In The Pool Fuelled by JD, bringing the iconic 'Fire in the Booth' radio show, poolside.

UK Rap has always been connected to Ibiza Rocks, with renowned artists such as Stormzy taking to the stage during the early days of his career. This summer, the newly remodelled Ibiza Rocks will give UK Rap a permanent home at the Home of the Pool Party.

Fire in the Pool will be hosted by its founder himself, Charlie Sloth, and he'll be joining Ibiza Rocks as the weekly host every Thursday from June – September. It doesn't stop there though as some of the biggest names in the UK Rap scene; ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Headie One, D-Block Europe, Krept & Konan and more will be taking to the stage over the course of the summer. This will be the only pool party of its kind in Ibiza.

Ibiza Rocks' Talent and Programming Manager Patrick Nazemi commented, "After years of House and Techno dominating the Balearic scene, we're excited to give the UK's biggest artists across Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap a permanent home on the island. We are the innovators of bringing new sounds and cultural experiences to the island and this year's Fire In The Pool UK Rap residency at our high spec new venue further emphasises the long-standing and forward-thinking evolution of Ibiza Rocks."

Fire In The Pool's curator, Charlie Sloth, commented, "I'm gassed to be bringing Fire In The Pool to Ibiza Rocks! We are ready to create the most insane experience for the people. Summer just got a whole lot better!"

This summer, Ibiza Rocks also welcomes the return of huge headline residencies from Becky Hill, Craig David, Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe plus weekly club brand favourites Applebum and Ibiza Anthems.

More artists TBA.

Book directly with Ibiza Rocks www.ibizarocks.com

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1PR5Mn7aUDAKg3CW8EAhf_RIN5Byd-Nsv

