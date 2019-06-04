AIT Worldwide Logistics Welcomes Mike Tegtmeyer as New Vice President, Global Infrastructure

Tegtmeyer will report to Chief Information Officer Ray Fennelly and oversee the worldwide management of AIT's technology infrastructure, hardware platforms and network security. He will lead efforts to streamline the organization's global communications while also guiding enhancements to AIT's disaster recovery program. According to Fennelly, Tegtmeyer's role is particularly important to support the company's ongoing global expansion strategy.

"Strict data security and a high-performing global network are key components of delivering a world-class experience for AIT's customers," said Fennelly. "As AIT continues to grow both organically and via acquisition, Mike's guidance will ensure our systems are scaling along with the company as well as our customers' businesses."

Fennelly added, "AIT's never-ending commitment to technological innovation has yielded scalable, user-friendly digital platforms that position the shipment information our customers need right at their fingertips. As our new Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Mike's leadership will promote the continued technological empowerment of our teammates around the world to deliver the exceptional worldwide logistics solutions that earn our customers' trust. On behalf of the IT group and everyone here at AIT, I am delighted to welcome Mike to our team."

Over the course of his career, Tegtmeyer has garnered a reputation for successfully optimizing IT operations environments while driving results-oriented IT strategies for a variety of businesses. He guided numerous high-profile security, network and telecom projects working for Brunswick Corporation before serving as Director, Network Operations for FTD Companies, Inc. where he consolidated Network Operations Centers with follow-the-sun support. Most recently, he was Vice President, Information Systems & Security for Chicago-based Rewards Network.

Tegtmeyer said, "I am thrilled to be part of a global company that is in a growth state. In particular, I look forward to applying my mergers and acquisitions experience to make AIT's future acquisitions as seamless as possible. I am both flattered and excited to have the opportunity to join this organization."

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

