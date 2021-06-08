AIT Worldwide Logistics seeds grower connections with Produce Blue Book membership

"In AIT's long, successful history in the food logistics sector, Produce Blue Book membership was a clear next step," said AIT Vice President Strategic Accounts, Michael Rothacher. "We see this as an investment in relationship building—a skill at the core of our mission to earn our customers' trust—and a simple way for growers to connect with a provider who will help them meet their clients' needs for fast, fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables."

Since 1901, Blue Book Services has been the leading provider of credit and marketing information for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry. The organization serves suppliers, buyers, brokers, and transporters by providing current financial data and marketing opportunities on produce and transportation companies across the world.

"What customers prefer about working with AIT is our personal attention to their unique needs, our flexibility to adapt quickly to marketplace shifts, and our obsessive focus on quality," said AIT Food Logistics Sales Director, Steve Taylor. "And, in addition to what [customers] would expect from a food logistics provider—our temperature-controlled facilities and decades of experience in the produce trade—at AIT, thanks to our 85-plus locations in Asia, Europe and North America, we can also offer them easy access to lanes and markets around the world."

In addition to the company's Produce Blue Book membership, AIT is a member of the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the International Refrigerated Transportation Association arm of the Global Cold Chain Alliance.

AIT's food logistics experts provide robust, innovative cold-chain shipping solutions for temperature-sensitive fresh, refrigerated, and frozen foods. AIT's temperature-controlled services include packing, insulating, kitting, warehousing, and shipping that is optimized for brand protection by preserving cargo integrity and eliminating product loss.

Learn more about the Blue Book Services at producebluebook.com.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components, and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air, and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe, and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners, and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders

Public Relations Manager

+1 (630) 766-8300

msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Corporate Headquarters

701 N. Rohlwing Road

Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527476/ait_produce_blue_book_membership_Hi_Res_NEW.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.aitworldwide.com



SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.