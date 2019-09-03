AIT Worldwide Logistics Promotes Ryan Carter to Vice President Americas Operations

Over the past four years with AIT, Carter has worked to spearhead effective growth strategies, improve revenue yield and drive cost optimization while ensuring a world-class experience for the company's customers. In his newly-created role, he will be responsible for overseeing operations across all company-owned locations in Canada, Mexico and the United States. All U.S. regional directors of operations and the managing director of Mexico will report to Carter.

Carter continues to report to Greg Weigel, Executive Vice President, Global Operations. Weigel said, "Ryan's appointment as Vice President Americas Operations is well-deserved recognition for his outstanding work to improve the organization's operational excellence, customer solutions and leadership. His deep understanding of managing global supply chain execution and continuous improvement of our diversified product offerings will provide significant benefits for external and internal customers across the Americas."

Weigel added, "With a customer-first approach to decision-making and a commitment to building his team's capabilities, Ryan will ensure that AIT continues to be recognized and respected for delivering a world class experience."

"I am fortunate to have this opportunity with AIT," said Carter. "This is a company with a true growth mindset and I look forward to advancing AIT's commitment to our customers, teammates and communities."

As the company's new Vice President Americas Operations, Carter will continue to be based in AIT's Miami office.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

Founded in 1979, Itasca, Illinois-based AIT Worldwide Logistics is a full-service transportation management provider with more than 60 offices forming a network that spans the globe. By coupling a flexible business model with robust technology that presents end-to-end shipment visibility, AIT delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for almost every industry imaginable. Leveraging creative, competitively priced multimodal services, AIT removes the complexity from global logistics puzzles, helping companies thrive by regaining focus on the core goals of their business. For more information, visit www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Sanders

Senior Copywriter

+1 (630) 766-8300

msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Corporate Headquarters

701 N. Rohlwing Road

Itasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968249/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Ryan_Carter.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.aitworldwide.com



SOURCE AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.