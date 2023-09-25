AIST to Hold 5th RD20 Conference on Oct. 4-6 in Fukushima, Renewable Energy Frontier

-International Conference on Clean Energy Technologies-

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (hereinafter referred to as "AIST") based in Tokyo will hold an international conference, "The 5th RD20," from Wednesday, October 4, to Friday, October 6, 2023 in Fukushima, a frontier for renewable energy development. The conference is part of Tokyo GX Week organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Online participation in the conference including on-demand viewing is available.

The 5th RD20 consists of the following sessions.

Technical Session: 8:50-16:25 (JST), Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Leaders Session: 13:30-17:00 (JST), Thursday, October 5, 2023

Site visit: Friday, October 6, 2023 (invitation only)

The Technical Session includes a plenary part and the following part of three parallel themes with 21 speakers from 17 organizations:

Theme 1: Applications and impacts of H2 for decarbonization of energy sectors and for power to X

Theme 2: LCA and environmental impacts on large-scale deployment of PV

Theme 3: CCU -- with a focus on CCU value proposition and integration themes

The Leaders Session consists of keynote addresses and round-table discussions. Directors and representatives from member research institutes will discuss international collaboration in the field of clean energy and declare the results at the end of the session.

RD20 Overview:

The RD20 is a framework for international research and development aiming to strengthen international collaboration and promote innovation, including international joint projects such as solar power generation and hydrogen, as well as creation of human resource development plans. Its members are the following leading research institutes in G20 countries and regions that develop the world's most advanced technologies for achieving carbon neutrality.

Member Organizations:

INTI(AR), CSIRO(AU), UFSCar(BR), NRC(CA), DICP(CN), JRC(EU), CEA(FR), CNRS(FR), Fh-G(DE), Fh-ISE(DE), TERI(IN), BRIN(ID), ENEA(IT), CINVESTAV(MX), KIER(KR), KACARE(SA), CSIR(ZA), MAM(TR), UKERC(UK), NREL(US), NIMS(JP), RIKEN(JP), AIST(JP)

Co-hosts:

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT); Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI); Ministry of the Environment; New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

