AirX UK: Mask Up and Smell the Coffee

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee lovers unite! AirX UK Ltd, exclusive distributor of the AirX Coffee Mask®, is pleased to announce that the world's first face mask made from coffee is now available in the UK.

Available to buy at the official https://airxmask.co.uk/shop/ this innovative mask combines a stylish unisex design with multi-layer protection from airborne particles including bacteria, germs and pollution.

But that's not all. The mask is made entirely from recycled materials, making it an eco-conscious alternative to both disposable and re-usable fabric face masks.

Unlike any other mask currently on the market, the AirX Coffee Mask is made from coffee-yarn, a natural and bio-degradable material created using upcycled coffee grounds (which would otherwise go to waste) and other waste materials, resulting in a super-soft face-covering with natural anti-microbial and deodorising qualities. The yarn is woven using FlexKnit, providing a secure yet comfortable fit.

Recycle, Reuse, Return

The AirX Coffee Mask seeks to minimise its impact on the planet through its Recycle, Reuse, Return philosophy.

RECYCLE: The AirX Coffee Mask is made from coffee grounds that have been upcycled with other waste materials into a textile.

REUSE: The AirX Coffee Mask is washable and reusable, lasting at least 10 years, reducing single-use waste.

RETURN: The AirX Coffee Mask is biodegradable returning its natural components safely to the earth.

No compromise on style

Built to last, this high-performance mask offers an elegant and unisex design, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Available in 5 colours: Black, Grey, Navy, Brown and White, the AirX Coffee Mask can be styled with casual and sporty looks or dressed up with smarter attire. Available in one size, the mask is suitable for adults and supplied with its first filter included.

Thanks to the AirX Coffee Mask, it is now possible to protect your health and the planet's at the same time. With more and more of us choosing to live sustainably, wearing this upcycled, reusable and biodegradable mask offers a stylish way to minimise our impact on the planet.

