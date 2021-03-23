Airwallex's latest US$100 million capital raising puts valuation at US$2.6 billion

Airwallex's latest capital raising of US$100 million lifts its Series D round to US$300 million

The extended Series D round was led by new investor US-based Greenoaks, and saw participation from Australia's Grok Ventures, Skip Capital and ANZi Ventures along with other existing investors

Airwallex's valuation has nearly tripled to US$2.6 billion in just two years

MELBOURNE, Australia and HONG KONG and SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the momentum of its hypergrowth in 2020, Airwallex today announced that the company's valuation has increased to US$2.6 billion with a capital raising of US$100 million in a further Series D extension. Lifting Airwallex's Series D funding to US$300 million, this latest tranche followed its initial Series D round in April 2020 during the pandemic, and the extension round in September 2020 . To date, Airwallex has achieved nearly US$500 million in equity funds raised.

The round has been led by Greenoaks, a US-based global investment firm that has backed industry-leading technology and fintech companies including Deliveroo, Discord, Stripe, Brex and Checkout.com. Australia-based Grok Ventures, Skip Capital and ANZi Ventures have also participated in the round.

In just two years, Airwallex has nearly tripled its valuation, following the company's unicorn status during its successful Series C fundraising in March 2019. This latest infusion of capital will be used to further accelerate Airwallex's global expansion, explore new partnerships and continue with product and engineering innovation.

"The world will only become more digital, and with more businesses than ever now operating online, Airwallex has proudly been at the centre of this evolution," said Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO at Airwallex. "The additional investment is a vote of confidence in the global financial infrastructure we have built, as we look to empower businesses to grow without borders."

"This year, we are focused on our global expansion. We continue to extend our international footprint, and are bolstering our capabilities through partnerships and new product launches. Strengthening our investor base with the addition of Greenoaks will also help us accelerate that progress. We look forward to their support as we forge ahead on our journey to become a global financial cloud," Zhang continued.

In 2020, Airwallex continued to broaden its suite of products and applications, including multi-currency debit cards with Visa (enabling businesses to pay suppliers with ease and offer expense cards to employees), a bank feed integration with Xero , an SMB rewards program , and online payment acceptance capabilities . The company also maintained its strong business momentum, driven by triple digit revenue growth in the e-commerce, digital & technology and logistics customer segments.

To support its hypergrowth, Airwallex has focused on building a high-performance culture. The company recently refreshed its company values, accelerated its hiring and talent retention strategies to deliver Airwallex's vision. Today, Airwallex has over 600 employees across 12 global offices, and is still looking to fill over 500 open roles.

Patrick Backhouse at Greenoaks said, "We believe Airwallex is building a powerful global payments business, with a rich product suite that helps companies simplify their financial infrastructure as they scale globally. From its origins in Australia, Airwallex chose to build global products from day one, and has developed a deep understanding of emerging payment technologies. We look forward to supporting the company as it extends their global reach."

Jeremy Kwong-Law, CEO & CIO at Grok Ventures said, "It is so impressive to see Airwallex's relentless pursuit of rewiring clunky financial infrastructure and turning that into a simple and delightful product experience for their customers. We are excited about the huge potential this team can deliver in the years ahead."

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global fintech payment platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a global financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses to manage payments, treasury and expenses internationally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system.

Airwallex has secured nearly US$500 million since it was established in Melbourne in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 600 employees across 12 global offices. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com

Related Links

http://www.airwallex.com



SOURCE Airwallex