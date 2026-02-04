Airsys Announces First European Manufacturing Facility Expanding Global Production and Regional Customer Support

New facility in Hungary will strengthen supply-chain resilience and reinforce long-term commitment to the European market

PÁTY, Hungary, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airsys Cooling Technologies Inc., a global leader in mission-critical cooling, today announced the establishment of its first European manufacturing facility in Hungary, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion and a long-term commitment to localized production and regional growth.

The new facility, located in Páty within the Budapest metropolitan area, spans more than 11,000 square meters and is designed to serve as a future centralised hub for European manufacturing, assembly, and quality assurance. The site will also support advanced production processes while enabling closer collaboration with customers, partners, and suppliers across Europe.

"With today's announcement of our Hungarian facility, Airsys is taking a decisive step in bringing manufacturing closer to our European customers," said Yunshui Chen, CEO and founder of Airsys. "This investment reflects our commitment to regional resilience, operational excellence, and delivering high-quality cooling solutions with greater speed and flexibility as global data centre infrastructure demands continue to evolve."

The milestone will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Airsys leadership, regional partners, and local officials. The event will feature executive remarks, guided tours of the manufacturing space, and a showcase of Airsys technologies and solutions planned for production in Europe.

"This facility represents an important foundation for Airsys' continued growth in Europe," said Matthew Thompson, Managing Director - Europe, Airsys. "By establishing a European manufacturing footprint, Airsys is strengthening customer relationships, improving responsiveness, and building the infrastructure needed to support the next phase of regional expansion."

The Hungary manufacturing hub supports Airsys' broader strategy to align future production capacity with regional demand while maintaining global consistency in engineering, quality, and performance standards. The facility is expected to play a key role in serving data centre, telecommunications, and mission-critical infrastructure projects across Europe and other regions.

"A global manufacturing footprint is increasingly a prerequisite for serving data centre customers at scale," said Alex Cordovil, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "As AI and high-density infrastructure expand across Europe, proximity to manufacturing enables faster execution, greater flexibility, and deeper customisation. Airsys' European facility strengthens its ability to support complex air and liquid cooling deployments as infrastructure designs become more bespoke and timelines continue to compress."

About AIRSYS

Airsys is a global leader in engineered thermal solutions for mission-critical cooling, combining 30+ years of technical excellence with a purpose-driven focus on efficiency and sustainability. We deliver high-performance cooling solutions that power the world's most demanding digital infrastructure, including AI, cloud, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments.

By enabling higher PCE (Power Compute Effectiveness), Airsys helps customers convert more power into performance. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations. For more information, visit www.air-sys.uk .

