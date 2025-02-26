AIRS Medical to Showcase Latest MRI Breakthroughs at ECR

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging, will showcase its latest advancements at the 2025 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna. Attendees can visit AI Exhibition Hall #AI-39 to explore how SwiftMR® improves MRI efficiency, image quality, and workflows.

As part of the conference, AIRS Medical will host an AI Theater presentation exploring the role of deep learning in MRI reconstruction and clinical decision-making. This session will take place February 28 at 11:40am CET.

AIRS Medical will also highlight its global presence through a strategic partnership with Esaote, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging equipment worldwide.

Meet AIRS Medical

Visit AI Exhibition Hall #AI-39 to meet the AIRS Medical team and experience firsthand how SwiftMR:

Reduces MRI scan times on existing equipment, including legacy scanners

Enhances image quality for greater diagnostic confidence

Optimizes workflows to help imaging centers manage high demand

"AI is transforming radiology, and SwiftMR is at the forefront of that evolution," said Ashley Guidace, VP of Marketing at AIRS Medical. "We look forward to engaging with the radiology community at ECR and showcasing how our technology is enhancing MRI efficiency and image quality worldwide."

To schedule an appointment, visit https://airsmed.com/en/ecr2025/ .

Explore the clinical value of SwiftMR at the AI Theater

AIRS Medical will host an AI Theater session on Friday, February 28 at 11:40am CET. Professor Francesco Secchi, MD, and Alexander Schroedter, Business Development Manager at AIRS Medical, will offer a deep dive into how AI can bolster operational efficiency and drive improved clinical outcomes.

To add the event to your calendar, visit https://airsmed.com/en/ecr2025/ .

Meet Esaote

As AIRS Medical continues to grow its presence globally, the company is proud to partner with Esaote, a leading manufacturer of diagnostic imaging equipment and healthcare IT solutions. Esaote has integrated SwiftMR technology at imaging centers across the world, helping providers treat patients more efficiently while maintaining high diagnostic standards.

To further explore this collaboration, attend Esaote's Industry Lunch Workshop on Friday, February 28 at 12pm CET, directly following AIRS Medical's AI Theater showcase. For more information, view the program details here .

Looking ahead

Building on the advancements AIRS Medical will showcase at ECR, the company enters 2025 with strong momentum, expanding its leadership team and accelerating R&D initiatives. The organization remains committed to making MRI more efficient and cost-effective worldwide and launching new AI products to further expand access to preventive healthcare.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/ .

About Esaote

Esaote is an international leader in the biomedical equipment sector, notably ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. Esaote operates facilities and R&D centers in Italy (Genoa, Florence, Naples) and in the Netherlands (Sittard and Maastricht), and through its distribution network is active in over 100 countries across the world. Esaote has received numerous accolades for its innovation, investments in research, human capital, and technology, and extraordinary product design.

To learn more about Esaote, visit www.esaote.com .

Jayden Jung

AIRS Medical

Head of EMEA

jayden.jung@airsmed.com

+1 (847) 306-8731

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2457674/airs_logo_new_Logo.jpg