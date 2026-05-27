Airportr Partners with Condor to Expand Off-Airport Baggage Service

Travellers departing Frankfurt can now have bags collected from home and delivered directly to their flight

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airportr, the travel technology company that pioneered Baggage-as-a-Service, has partnered with German carrier Condor to launch a door-to-flight baggage service for passengers departing from Frankfurt (FRA). The service allows travellers to check in their luggage from home or a hotel before departure, and upon arrival at the airport, head straight through security and to their gate, luggage-free. Availability at Condor's city destinations, including London Gatwick (LGW), Vienna (VIE) and Zurich (ZRH), will follow.

The partnership comes as Condor continues to expand its scheduled network from its Frankfurt hub, serving a wider range of destinations while increasing its focus on premium passenger experiences. Offering the Airportr service gives Condor a high-value option for leisure and business travellers with elevated expectations for convenience and service. It also strengthens Airportr's presence in Germany and builds on its existing supply and logistics network across key Condor hubs.

Condor passengers using Airportr can skip some of the most time-consuming parts of the checked baggage process by having their bags collected before departure and delivered directly to their flight. The experience mirrors the visibility, precision, and convenience that travellers now expect from rideshare and ecommerce services and meets the growing demand for off-airport baggage handling.

According to SITA's Passenger IT Insights 2025, nearly one-third of travellers rank end-to-end baggage handling among the most valuable smart travel services, while 44% want bags collected from home. A 2023 IATA survey found that 67% of global passengers would be interested in home pick-up and delivery services.

"Condor's focus on exceptional customer service makes it a natural fit for our Baggage-as-a-Service solution," said Ultan O'Brien, Airportr's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're giving Condor another way to deliver premium experiences, generate ancillary revenue, and stand out in a competitive Frankfurt market, while making travel easier for the passengers who matter most to their growth strategy."

A Better Baggage Experience for Condor Passengers

Condor's mix of long- and short-haul routes, its network offering exciting city destinations as well as popular leisure destinations around the world, and its premium service create strong demand among passengers travelling with additional luggage, making Airportr's door-to-flight baggage service particularly well suited to its passenger base. Airlines with similar passenger profiles to Condor's see Airportr conversion and attachment rates up to three times the average.

The partnership also creates new incremental revenue opportunities for Condor. According to an internal Airportr survey, 70% of travellers say the service would encourage them to either check a bag instead of bringing only a carry-on, or to check additional bags they would not otherwise have brought. Airportr also maintains an NPS score of 89, giving Condor the added benefit of a service already associated with high passenger satisfaction.

"Travelling should begin well before passengers arrive at the airport, and services like Airportr help us rethink the journey from the very first step," said Christian Schmitt, COO and Accountable Manager at Condor. "By enabling our guests to hand over their baggage at home or at the hotel, we can offer a smoother and more relaxed travel experience, particularly for families, premium leisure travellers, and guests on longer international trips."

Extending the Condor Journey Beyond the Terminal

Airportr's existing supply chain and partner network allow Condor passengers departing from Frankfurt to manage luggage before they reach the airport, with real-time tracking, bringing more visibility and predictability to the passenger journey. For long-haul travellers in particular, the service removes one of the most time-consuming airport tasks and gives them more control over the first and last hours of their trip.

To arrange an interview with Airportr or for more information about Airportr's partnership with Condor, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Airportr

Airportr pioneered Baggage-as-a-Service to address one of aviation's most complex and resource-intensive operational challenges: baggage handling. By enabling airlines to collect and check bags before passengers reach the airport and deliver them directly to their destination, Airportr turns baggage from a cost centre into a convenient, revenue-generating part of the travel journey. The model reduces congestion, eases peak staffing pressure, and improves predictability in constrained airport environments, while making travel easier for passengers. Airportr already handles over one million bags each year, with 92% of users reporting an improved travel experience. Airportr works with leading airlines, including Austrian Airlines, British Airways, easyJet, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, SWISS and Virgin Atlantic, and operates with a global network of logistics and ground-handling partners. Visit https://airportr.com/en/condor to learn more.

About Condor

Since 1956, Condor has been taking its guests to the most beautiful vacation destinations and exciting cities. Every year, nearly 10 million guests fly with Condor to around 70 destinations worldwide. Condor and its more than 5,500 employees operate a fleet of approximately 60 aircraft, which are maintained in accordance with the highest safety standards by the company's own maintenance organisation, Condor Technik GmbH, at its bases in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. In 2024, Condor completed the renewal of its long-haul fleet, which now consists of 18 Airbus A330neo long-haul aircraft. By 2031, the A330neo fleet will grow to 25 aircraft. Since 2024, Condor has also been renewing its entire short- and medium-haul fleet, with a total of 43 new aircraft from the A32Xneo family expected by the end of the decade.

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