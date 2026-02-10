AirportLabs to Exhibit Innovative Airport Operations Solutions at Passenger Terminal EXPO 2026 in London

LONDON, England, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirportLabs, a global leader in cloud-native aviation technology, is pleased to announce its participation at Passenger Terminal EXPO (PTE) 2026. Taking place at ExCeL London from 17–19 March, the event will serve as the stage for AirportLabs to demonstrate how it is solving the industry's most intricate operational challenges.

Why Visit AirportLabs at Booth C300?

AirportLabs at Passenger Terminal Expo 2026

In an industry crowded with promises, AirportLabs delivers the digital operational backbone that moves 1.5+ billion passengers annually.

See the technology that the world's busiest hubs use to stay ahead. Attendees will discover how to eliminate data silos and replace them with a single source of truth. From seeing real-time turnaround control in action to exploring a cloud-native AODB, RMS, or FIDS that deploys in weeks, not years, a visit to AirportLabs is a masterclass in how to simplify the most complex operational environments.

Don't just watch the industry evolve, see the engine behind it. This is the destination for leaders who demand speed, technical excellence, and a ''proven-not-promised" approach to digital transformation.

Engineering Precision for the Modern Airport

Navigating the needs of a high-pressure aviation environment requires a partner that understands the stakes. AirportLabs delivers a precision-engineered suite of interoperable products designed for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Built on a foundation of total flexibility, these solutions allow operators to implement a single standalone tool for specific pain points or evolve toward a comprehensive operational platform—all without adding unnecessary layers of complexity.

The Foundations for Efficient Airport Operations

At Passenger Terminal Expo 2026, AirportLabs will showcase three specialised operational platforms designed to provide a modern, scalable foundation that is composable in architecture and cohesive in value:

Core Airport Operations Platform: Establish a single, reliable operational backbone. By synchronising SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, VisionAir FIDS, and AirportLabs Billing, we keep your flight data, resources, and passenger information perfectly in sync and on time.

Establish a single, reliable operational backbone. By synchronising SkyCore AODB, Allegra RMS, VisionAir FIDS, and AirportLabs Billing, we keep your flight data, resources, and passenger information perfectly in sync and on time. Total Ground Handling Platform: Gain total visibility and control over the turnaround. This platform combines GCAM, its mobile extension, and the Holiday Booking App to help handlers, airlines, and airports work as one unit—improving on-time performance and protecting operational margins.

Gain total visibility and control over the turnaround. This platform combines GCAM, its mobile extension, and the Holiday Booking App to help handlers, airlines, and airports work as one unit—improving on-time performance and protecting operational margins. Situational Awareness / AOP Platform: Build a shared, real-time picture of your entire operation. Utilising Airport Community App and RealTime Airport, this platform empowers teams to make faster decisions and maintain resilience, no matter what the operational day brings.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 85+ airports – including some of the world's busiest international hubs – AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience.

