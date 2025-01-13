Airport Information System Market worth $5.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airport Information Systems market is valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Airport Information systems is one of the main tools for modernizing the operation of airports, by incorporating advanced technologies to achieve seamless and efficient functioning. The systems work through machine learning and big data analytics to optimize functions like predicting flight delays, managing crowd flow, and automated decision-making. By processing vast amounts of operational data in real time, an AIS can adjust resource allocation, predict bottlenecks, and offer proactive solutions for improving airport efficiency.

Market Revenue in 2024 $ 4.24 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 5.36 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% Forecast Period 2024–2030 Segments Covered By technology, application, type, implementation, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Management of large datasets and generation of predictive insights Key Market Opportunities Increased investments for expansion of airports Key Market Drivers Rise in IT spending

Blockchain technology is being explored in AIS to improve baggage handling and cargo management in terms of secure, transparent, and real-time tracking of goods. Edge computing enables faster processing of data by bringing more computational power closer to the source of data, reducing latency and allowing for more instantaneous decisions in dynamic environments, such as an airport terminal.

Another significant technological aspect is the integration of augmented reality, which offers passengers interactive maps and navigation to their gates or amenities. Cloud computing also provides scalability and flexibility, where airports can manage and analyze data from various systems while reducing the need for on-premises infrastructure.

Based on Security & Surveillance, the Passenger Screening Systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the Airport information Systems market from 2024 to 2030.

Airport Information Systems Passenger screening systems are anticipated to dominate the market because of an increase in the focus of security, efficiency, and compliance on aviation. These systems have various technologies, such as X-ray scanners, biometric identity verification, and advanced threat detection that can be critical in keeping safe and smooth air travels. With the changing global security threats, airports face pressures to establish effective screening systems capable of identifying weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items without delaying travel. Advanced passenger screening technologies such as computed tomography scanners and millimeter-wave imaging offer better accuracy and a decrease in false alarms for higher threat detection and regulatory standards compliance. Biometric technology has revolutionized passenger screening by increasing adoption of facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and many other biometric technologies, making it enhance security and speeding up processes as passengers can achieve contactless verification through contactless and automated verification with these systems.

Based on Flight operation, the Airport Digital Signage and Display Systems is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airport Information Systems market from 2024 to 2030.

The airport digital and signage systems are expected to dominate the largest share in the AIS market because of their central role in improving passenger communication, operational efficiency, and overall airport experience. The airport digital and signage systems represent the first point of contact between the airport and its passengers and provide essential real-time information on flight schedules, gate changes, baggage claim, and airport navigation. Passengers of today and tomorrow will require real, accurate, and easily accessed information instantly. A system of digital signage helps them achieve that, right across touchpoints - be it the screens in terminals to mobile applications or kiosks, providing for smooth experiences in traveling. It gives airports an edge over streamlined communication, lessened congestion, proper guiding of passengers, a way of dynamic updating in the cases of disruption, which finally comes to adding up with smoothness and lower operational costs.

Based on Application, Passenger processing systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airport Information Systems market from 2024 to 2030.

Passenger processing systems will dominate the Aircraft Information Systems (AIS) market due to increasing demand for efficient, seamless, and secure passenger experience in the ever-changing aviation industry. Such systems include check-in, boarding, security clearance, and biometric identity management solutions that are critical towards optimization of airport operation and satisfaction of passengers.

Increased air travel worldwide and passenger volume increases necessitated the reduction of congestion as well as minimization of wait times. The development of passenger processing systems provides solutions in automation of the key processes and incorporation of technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and biometrics. Innovations enhance speed of processing, precision, and resource usage. Airlines and airports continue to invest heavily in these systems to meet the rising demand of customers for convenience and safety. Biometric systems, such as facial recognition for check-in and boarding, have become increasingly popular lately, providing contactless experiences that are secure and enhance operations.

The North American market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2024 to 2030 in the Airort Information Systems market.

North America is expected to grow at the highest rate in the aircraft information systems industry for a variety of strategic and industrial reasons. These include good air-transport infrastructure, high utilization of advanced technologies, and a large investment in R&D. North America is the domicile for some of the world's busiest airports and has an extensive number of large fleets with airlines. Thereby, an AIS with sophistication and efficiency has to be put in place to increase passenger satisfaction as well as guaranteed safety while flying. A region with extensive airport networks as well as stakeholders has vast potential for adoption of an AIS. North America has high standards for aviation safety and operations, which are known to promote the implementation of advanced systems. Programs like the FAA's NextGen initiative look to modernize air traffic management and aircraft systems, further propelling the AIS market.

Key players in aircraft information systems companies such as SITA (US), Indra. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), Amadeus (Spain), ADB Safegate (Belgium), Amadeus IT Group S.A (Spain), Siemens A.G (Germany), RESA (Germany), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (US), CGI Inc. (Canada), Airport information Systems (England), NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US).

