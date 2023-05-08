Airport Ground Handling Market to Reach $76.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global airport ground handling market is driven by factors such as Rise in air traffic, increasing construction, modernization, expansion projects of airports, and growth in e-commerce

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport ground handling market by Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, and Others), by Airport (Domestic, and International), by Provider (Independent, Airlines, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global airport ground handling industry generated $31.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $76.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global airport ground handling market is driven by factors such as Rise in air traffic, increasing construction, modernization, expansion projects of airports, and growth in e-commerce. However, high capital costs and rigorous rules and regulations hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, expansion of alternative power sources, and development of lithium-ion batteries, technical advancements and expanding environmental sustainability measures are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the airport ground handling market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $31.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $76.1 billion CAGR 9.2 % No. of Pages in Report 378 Segments Covered Service, Airport, Provider, and Region. Drivers Rise in air traffic Surging airport construction, modernization, expansion projects Growth in e-commerce Opportunities Technological advancements Growing environmental sustainability measures Restraints High capital cost Stringent regulations and guidelines

Covid-19 Scenario

The airport ground handling industry was severely impacted during the pandemic due to the declining demand for passenger air transport owing to travel restrictions and border closures.

However, the airline industry has set to resume operations by the end of 2021, and businesses are already starting to recover from losses incurred during the pandemic. There is a rise in the resumption of airport operations owing to successful vaccination drives and favorable government policies, which drives the growth of the market.

The passenger handling segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on service, the passenger handling segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to a rise in demand for safe, reliable, cost-efficient, and effective passenger handling services. However, the cargo handling segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growth of e-commerce that led to a rise in cargo handling services.

Procure Complete Research Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market/purchase-options

The international segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the airport, the international segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rise in globalization regarding international travel.

The independent segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on provider, the independent segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the global airport ground handling market revenue. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in technology adoption and innovation by independent providers to improve the efficiency and accuracy of ground handling services.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global airport ground handling market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in investment in developing airport infrastructure and surge in air travel in the region.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585

Leading Market Players: -

Fraport AG

Qatar Airways

SATS Ltd

Aviapartner

Swissport International AG

The Emirates Group

Flughafen München GmbH

Menzies Aviation Limited

Celebi Aviation

AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global airport ground handling market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Airport Industry:

Airport Ground Treatment Market Research Report 2023-2035

Ground Support Equipment Market Research Report 2023-2035

Airport Operations Market Research Report 2023-2035

Advanced Airport Technologies Market Research Report 2023-2035

Smart Airport Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence

Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research