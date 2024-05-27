Airport Baggage Handling System Market to Reach $17.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The airport baggage handling system market has expanded as a result of anticipated growth in air travel, renewal of airports, technological advancement, utilization of robotization in the airport.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B, and Class C), Service (Self-Service and Assisted Service), Type (Conveyors and Destination Coded Vehicles), and Technology (Barcode and RFID): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the airport baggage handling system market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Expansion in air travel worldwide leads to increased demand for efficient baggage handling systems to manage the flow of luggage through airports. Airports are constantly upgrading their infrastructure to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency. Modernization projects often include investment in advanced baggage handling systems. Heightened security measures drive the adoption of baggage handling technologies capable of ensuring compliance with regulations while maintaining operational efficiency. Innovations such as automated sorting systems, RFID tracking, and artificial intelligence improve the speed, accuracy, and reliability of baggage handling, driving market growth. Passengers expect smooth transitions throughout their journey, including baggage handling. Airports invest in systems that minimize lost luggage and reduce wait times at baggage claim areas.

Request Sample of the Report on Airport Baggage Handling System Market Forecast 2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3312

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $9.5 Billion Market Size In 2032 $17.5 Billion CAGR 6.6 % No. Of Pages In Report 485 Segments Covered Airport Class, Service, Type, Technology, And Region. Drivers Anticipated Growth In Air Travel Renewal Of Airports Technological Advancement Opportunity Utilization Of Robotization In Airports Restraints High Upfront And Maintenance Cost Of Baggage Handling System (BHS) High Consequences Of System Failure

Procure Complete Report (485 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/airport-baggage-handling-system-market

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia may disrupt the supply chain for automotive components, including those related to climate control systems. Ukraine and Russia are significant producers of raw materials, components, and electronics used in automotive manufacturing. Any disruptions to production or transportation routes can lead to shortages of critical components, impacting the availability of climate control systems.

and may disrupt the supply chain for automotive components, including those related to climate control systems. and are significant producers of raw materials, components, and electronics used in automotive manufacturing. Any disruptions to production or transportation routes can lead to shortages of critical components, impacting the availability of climate control systems. Automotive manufacturing facilities in Ukraine or Russia may face disruptions or damage due to the conflict. If production facilities are affected, it can lead to delays in the production of vehicles and automotive components, including climate control systems.

The class A segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of airport type, the class A segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This is attributed class A systems being ideal for busy airports with high passenger flow since they are designed to handle big volumes of baggage effectively. These technologies ensure smooth operations even during periods of high travel demand, processing and sorting hundreds of bags each hour. However, the class C segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to class B systems offering a balance between capacity and cost, making them attractive to medium-sized airports looking for efficient baggage handling solutions without the high investment associated with class A systems. The affordability of class B systems appeals to airports operating within constrained budgets.

The assisted service segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of service, the assisted service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This was attributed to assisted service solutions offering a balance between automation and manual labor, making them more cost-effective compared to fully automated systems (Class A) that require significant upfront investment. This affordability appeals to airports with budget constraints seeking efficient baggage handling solutions. However, the self-service segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that self-service baggage handling options give travelers more convenience and control over their belongings, making their trips more customized and effective. The option for travelers to self-check in and tag their own bags minimizes wait times and lessens reliance on airport employees.

The conveyors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the conveyors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This was due to conveyor systems being scalable and adaptable to different airport configurations, layouts, and operating needs. They can handle a variety of baggage kinds, such as checked baggage, carry-ons, and unique things such as fragile or enormous baggage. However, the destination-coded vehicles segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to advanced sensors and communication technologies being installed in destination coded vehicles allow for real-time tracking and monitoring of baggage movements. The entire baggage handling procedure is visible to and controlled by airport operators.

The barcode segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the barcode segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was due to baggage processing at airport checkpoints, such as check-in, security screening, sorting, and loading, made effective and quick by barcode technology. Data entry by hand is minimized and processing times are shortened when barcode labels are scanned. However, the commercial platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to RFID enabling automated and real-time tracking of baggage throughout its journey within the airport. RFID tags embedded in baggage contain unique identification codes that can be read by RFID readers at various checkpoints, reducing the need for manual scanning and improving operational efficiency.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global airport baggage handling system market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that airports in North America are equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities, including advanced baggage handling systems. Many airports have undergone significant renovations and expansions to accommodate growing passenger volumes and meet industry standards for efficiency and passenger experience. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to Asia-Pacific's airports expanding and modernizing extensively to handle an increase in travelers and boost productivity. This covers expenditures on automated systems to expedite luggage processing and cutting-edge baggage handling technologies.

To Talk With Our Industry Expert @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3312

Leading Market Players: -

BEUMER Group

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Fives Group

G&S Airport Conveyor

Glidepath Group LLC

Grenzebach Group

LOGPLAN, LLC

pteris global limited

Siemens AG

vanderlande industries b.v.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global airport baggage handling system market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports

U.S. Laser Defense Eyewear Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, End User : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-laser-defense-eyewear-market-A178670

Space Launch Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Payload, by Launch Platform, by Service Type, by Launch Vehicle, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-launch-services-market

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Size, by Applications, by Casing Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/small-caliber-ammunition-market-A10440

Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component, by Technology, by End Use, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-in-military-and-aerospace-market-A47381

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg