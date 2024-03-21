Aireon Signs Expanded Data Distribution Deal with Airbus for Space-Based ADS-B

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the leader in space-based air traffic management data products and services, has signed an expanded distribution agreement with Airbus to enable more users access to the Aireon's space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, Airbus will integrate Aireon's global ADS-B data feed into its advanced flight analytics products, as well as the advanced digital solutions that the company offers to its customers. Multi-sourced real-time flight position data is one of the pillars to provide airlines, aircraft lessors and lessees and other aviation stakeholders advanced digital solutions, which will allow them to excel in their mission. Skywise Core users can leverage these solutions covering their fleet right from their private spaces where they can include it in their custom reports and analysis supporting them in operating Airbus products more efficiently and sustainably. Securing the provision of Aireon's global ADS-B data feed confirms Airbus' commitment to its customers to provide advanced real-time solutions to boost their operations and business.

This agreement, signed today at the Airspace World exhibition in Geneva, marks the expansion of an agreement signed between the two companies in 2018. Since that time, Aireon has seen tremendous uptick in its data around the world.

"Aireon's data holds a great deal of potential for Airbus and its customer base," said Peter Cabooter, Aireon Vice President of Customer Affairs. "The power of, not only of Aireon's real-time data, but also the historical information powers valuable analytic and situational awareness tools for Airbus. We look forward to the next phase of this outstanding partnership."

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS UK and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

