Aireon Launches Safety Dashboard

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon is ushering in a new era of data analytics with the release of the first of its Data Dashboard products – Safety Dashboard.

This new dashboard will support and enhance air navigation service providers' (ANSP) safety assurance programs by identifying leading indicators of the industry's biggest operational risks. Aireon Safety Dashboard is a powerful tool designed to help ANSPs identify, monitor, and analyze key leading indicators of risk in their airspace. The web-based dashboard provides a visual representation of certain key risk indicators, making it easy to identify trends, patterns, and outliers. Customers will gain new insights with a benchmarking feature that enables them to compare their event data to others, complementing existing safety processes to lead to proactive identification of risk and an enhanced method to monitor mitigation efficacy.

The data is derived from Aireon's trusted and global space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data, which is used by more than half of the world's ANSPs to safely manage their airspace. Initial metrics included in the Safety Dashboard are Traffic Collision and Avoidance System (TCAS) alerts, risk of runway overruns and transponder emergency codes.

Aireon is collaborating with existing customers, Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO) and its ANSP membership to develop and prioritize future metrics for the dashboard. New metrics will include high-speed rejected take-offs, a collision risk metric leveraging time to conflict, and an Oceanic Risk metric, expected to be implemented in the coming months. Future metrics will include additional approach and landing metrics, environmental risks, and collision risks.

"The Safety Dashboard provides valuable insights for the global ANSP community. Using Aireon's best-in-class data, safety professionals can benchmark their safety performance against others and take actions to identify risks before they escalate into accidents and incidents," said Peter Cabooter, Aireon Vice President of Customer Affairs. "It's the first global safety product that comes with Aireon's surveillance-quality data and has been built with the ANSP in mind."

"In the new era of aviation, it is obvious that building a strong safety culture goes beyond reacting to incidents that occur. It's about anticipating and preventing potential risks, understanding risk exposure, and fostering a proactive approach," said Simon Hocquard, CANSO Director General. "The Aireon Safety Dashboard is a great example of how we can work together leveraging existing data, to enhance our industry's safety efforts. We are looking forward to contributing to the development of the dashboard, cooperating with Aireon and our members," Simon added.

ADS-B pioneer NAV CANADA is the first ANSP to sign-on for the Safety Dashboard. Additional ANSP customers will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Safety is, and always will be, NAV CANADA's main priority, and we welcome any innovations when it comes to safety analysis. The new tool developed by Aireon enables us to better evaluate risk levels in different situations and supports our mission of keeping Canada's skies safe," said Anthony MacKay, NAV CANADA Vice President and Chief Safety and Quality Officer. "Working with aviation partners around the world to identify potential risks and manage them, this initiative highlights that safety is a collaborative endeavor."

The Aireon Safety Dashboard is the first in a series of operational data dashboards to be developed by Aireon. In 2024 and 2025, Aireon will introduce dashboards focused on operational and environmental metrics, including vertical and horizontal flight efficiency; fuel burn and emissions; contrails; and flight plan deviations.

Aireon will demonstrate the Safety Dashboard at Airspace World event in Geneva, Switzerland from March 19-21.

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair , as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

