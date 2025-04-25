Aircraft Sensors Market worth $9.33 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft sensors market is estimated to be USD 7.36 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The aircraft sensors market is increasing with the increasing focus on real-time monitoring, safety regulation, and performance enhancement across contemporary aircraft platforms. Aircraft deliveries on the upswing, improvements in fly-by-wire systems, and the wide-scale adoption of connected aerospace technologies are driving the uptake of sensors. More investments in unmanned aerial vehicles, electric drive systems, and autonomous flying capability are opening up new opportunities for the growth of the aircraft sensors market. Moreover, the industry trend to reduce operating costs through predictive maintenance and advanced diagnostics drives the demand for next-generation sensors. Government support through favorable policies and evolving regulation needs to further fortify the market scenario by incentivizing the implementation of advanced sensor technologies.

Aircraft Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 7.36 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 9.33 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Sensor Type, Application, Connectivity, End Use, Aircraft Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex integration with modern avionics Key Market Opportunities Need for wireless sensors in structural health monitoring Key Market Drivers Extensive use of sensors for data sensing



Based on end use, the OEM segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the OEM segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period because of the growing production of new-generation aircraft for use in commercial, military, and business aviation verticals. Original equipment manufacturers are integrating sophisticated sensor technologies at the design and assembly level to address the increasing demand for safety, efficiency, and connectivity. As aviation systems continue to become more automated and data-centric, OEMs are placing sensors in multiple subsystems, such as propulsion, flight control, environmental control, and landing gear. The shift to electrification and implementation of hybrid propulsion systems also lead OEMs to fit special sensors for thermal management, energy monitoring, and system diagnostics.

Regulatory agencies enforce tighter airworthiness requirements, leading OEMs to offer high-reliability sensors as a standard component of the baseline aircraft configuration. As fleet modernization plans continue to increase with robust aircraft order backlogs by global airlines and defense authorities, OEMs stand to become a powerful sensor demand driver. Their initial stage investment offers profound integration, superior performance, and long-term value and hence represents the most vibrant market driver.

Based on sensor type, the proximity sensors segment is projected to lead the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period.

Based on sensor type, the proximity sensors segment is projected to lead the aircraft sensors market due to the extensive application of proximity sensors on key aircraft systems that need precise position and movement sensing. The sensors are required to track the status of landing gear, flight control surfaces, cargo doors, thrust reversers, and cockpit controls. Their surface- or object-detection ability makes them highly dependable in harsh operating environments, contributing to overall aircraft integrity and safety. With the development of aircraft design and automation, proximity sensors are increasingly used to facilitate system diagnostics, component feedback, and real-time monitoring.

Increased regulatory pressure for improved fault detection and minimizing flight risks also leads to faster adoption of such sensors. The increasing production of new commercial and military aircraft and the growing adoption of smart systems across business and regional jets further complement the need for proximity sensors. Their multipurpose nature, reliability, and contribution to guaranteeing operational safety make this segment a chief market growth driver in the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the advanced air mobility segment is projected to lead the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the advanced air mobility segment is expected to lead the aircraft sensors market due to the quick development and commercialization of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and other next-generation air platforms. Such aircraft need an array of high-performance sensors to support autonomous operations, real-time navigation, flight control, power management, and environmental monitoring. These platforms are meant for urban travel and are operated in populated cities. Safety, redundancy, and system reliability are of greater importance, all heavily relying on advanced sensor integration.

The need for green and low-emission aircraft products also drives investment in electric and hybrid propulsion systems that rely on thermal, pressure, and current sensors for optimal performance. Governments and private industry companies worldwide are investing heavily in urban air mobility infrastructure and the development of planes, creating intense market momentum. The increased need for lightweight, compact, and precise sensors in these new platforms also underlines its place in shaping the future of air transport, making advanced air mobility a prime growth segment of the global aircraft sensor market.

North America is projected to lead the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period.

North America is set to lead the aircraft sensors industry because it has the largest share of the major airplane makers, advanced defense programs, and constant investments in aerospace technology. The region has a handful of significant commercial and military aircraft OEMs interested in arming new and older platforms with advanced sensor technologies. The US, for example, has one of the globe's most significant defense budgets, which allows for top-performing aircraft and drones to be produced that rely heavily on sensors for vital mission operations.

Autonomous systems, digital twin capability, and predictive maintenance in civilian and military aviation are more sought after, and all rely on reliable sensor data. Strategic government initiatives aimed at upgrading aviation infrastructure and enhancing airspace security are also driving the application of sensors. Established technological providers and strong public-private partnerships also support the region's dominance. With a developed aerospace sector and ongoing innovation in electric and hybrid aircraft, North America will maintain leadership in the aircraft sensors market during the forecast period.

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Safran (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Meggitt Plc. (UK), and AMETEK, Inc. (US) are the major key players in the aircraft sensors companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

