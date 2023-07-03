Aircraft Sensors Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The aircraft sensors market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Sensors market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/286/Aircraft-Sensors-Market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 2.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 10.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on Aircraft Sensors Market

The global Aircraft Sensors market is segmented based on aircraft type, sensor type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the aircraft type- The aircraft sensors market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period owing to a relatively large number of sensors used for different applications in commercial aircraft. An expected increase in air passenger traffic coupled with an expected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs and upcoming aircraft programs are likely to create huge growth opportunities in the commercial aircraft sensors market in the foreseen years.

Based on the sensor type- The market is segmented into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, position sensor, force/torque sensor, inertial sensor, and others. The pressure sensor is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing sensor type in the market during the forecast period, owing to their high usage in flight control systems, engine, cabin, and landing gear, wheels, & brakes applications, etc.

Based on the application type- The market is segmented into the engine, landing gear, wheels & brakes, flight control systems, cabin, cargo & ECS, and others. The engine is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. The engine is the most critical section of an aircraft and contains several sensitive areas where high fluctuation in temperature and pressure exists.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for Aircraft Sensors during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

Due to the presence of a large number of raw material suppliers, tier players, OEMs, and sensor manufacturers, making the region a growth engine of the aircraft industry.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the market over the next five years with the increasing focus of industry stakeholders to expand in emerging economies such as India and China. The region is expected to occupy ~38% share of the world's aircraft fleet in the next twenty years.

Aircraft Sensors Market Drivers

Some of the key reasons that are propelling the growth of the market include-

Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs.

Expected market entry of COMAC C919, Irkut MC-21, and Boeing B777x.

Rising aircraft fleet size.

Growing acceptance of sensors, in the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Improved sensors in aviation to monitor different physical quantities.

Advancement in sensors with wireless smart sensors and smart skin technologies to detect damage in an aircraft, etc.

Top 10 Companies in Aircraft Sensors Market

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

TE Connectivity

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

Meggitt PLC

Curtiss-Wrights Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Transdigm Group, Inc. (Auxitrol Weston)

Woodward Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Sensors Market How lucrative is the future? The market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and Forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization



