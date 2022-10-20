Aircraft Seating Market Worth $8.7 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft seating market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is driven by several factors, such as the growing number of premium economy seats, increasing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft.

The aircraft seating market includes major players Collins Aerospace (US), Safran (France), Geven S.p.A. (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), and HAECO (Hong Kong). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The OEM segment is projected to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The OEM segment growth is attributed to the increasing number of premium economy seats and the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems.

The Wide body aircraft segment is projected to have the second highest share in 2022 and has the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for wide body aircraft in ultra long range travel sector.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the OEM aircraft seating market during the forecasted period.

The growth in this region is attributed to the countries improving their abilities through research and development in the area of aircraft seats, presenting a sizable potential for OEM producers to grow their businesses.

Some of the major players in the aircraft seating market are Geven S.p.A (Italy), HAECO (Hong Kong), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), STELIA Aerospace (France) and Thompson Aero Seating (UK).

