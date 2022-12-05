Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market worth $2.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft seat upholstery market is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increase in maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft and in the number of premium economy seats by airlines are driving the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market.

Based on seat type, the premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The premium economy class segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shift in the preference of business class travelers to premium economy class due to cheaper tickets is driving this market.

Based on Material, the vinyl segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Most aircraft seat covers of premium economy and economy class seats of aircraft are made of vinyl, owing to their cost-effectiveness and seating comfort. Also, vinyl is easy to clean, water- and stain-resistant, durable, and versatile. It has a life of approximately 4 to 5 years.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022. The regions studied in this market are China, India, Japan, Singapore, and the Rest of APAC. China is one of the major global players present in the Asia Pacific, which invests heavily in the development of aircraft technologies. The demand for aircraft seat upholstery is due to the increasing market for long-haul flights in China. Growth in air passenger traffic is also anticipated to lead to an increase in the frequency of flights and, thus, drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket, as increasing flight hours are expected to result in the requirement for maintenance and replacement of upholstery materials.

Major players operating in the aircraft seat upholstery market include Franklin Products (US), J&C Aero (Lithuania), Perrone Performance Textiles & Leathers (US), InTech Aerospace (US), and Botany Weaving (Ireland), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

