Aircraft Seals Market worth $3.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft seals market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.1 billion in 2023 to USD 3.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft fleets globally and increasing passenger comfort and experience.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95040283

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Seals Market"

403 – Tables

43 – Figures

288 – Pages

Aircraft Seals Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Material, End Use, Aircraft Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Issues associated with quality accreditations Key Market Opportunities Developments in additive manufacturing technology Key Market Drivers Increase in global aircraft fleet size to increase demand for seals from OEM & Aftermarket

The Aftermarket segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The lifespans of the primary components they are put on, like engines or landing gear, and the lifespans of aircraft seals frequently diverge. In some cases, seals need to be replaced more frequently than the primary components they seal because of wear, exposure to harsh environments, or adjustments in operational needs. As a result, throughout an aircraft's lifespan, there is a continuing need for seals, which keeps the aftermarket industry busy.

The commercial aviation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Commercial aviation makes for a significant sector of the worldwide aerospace industry, with passenger aircraft in great demand. As more people fly for business, pleasure, and tourism, there is an ongoing demand for new commercial aircraft to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic. This increases the demand for aircraft seals in the commercial aviation industry.

The composite segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on material, the aircraft seals industry is segmented into composites, polymers, and metals. The aircraft seals market is estimated to be dominated by the composites segment, with a market share of 51.8% in 2023. Composite materials are well-known for having a high strength-to-weight ratio. They have high strength and rigidity while being much lighter than typical materials like metals. The use of composite materials in aircraft seals can lower overall weight, resulting in fuel savings and increased aircraft performance.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=95040283

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aircraft sector in the Asia-Pacific area has grown significantly, propelled by reasons like rising disposable incomes, increased air travel demand, growing middle-class population, and continued urbanization. This expansion has raised the region's need for aircraft seals and led to higher aircraft manufacturing and fleet expansion.

Major players operating in the aircraft seals companies include Saint Gobain (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Parker Hannifin (US), SKF (Sweden), and Eaton Corporation (Ireland), among others.

These key players offer aircraft seals across regions and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East, African, and Latin American regions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=95040283

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market by Type (Closed-center, Open-center), End user (Line-fit, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Component, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market by Application (Commercial, Military and UAV), Engine Type (Jet engine, Turboprop engine, Helicopter engine and UAV engine), Component, Technology & Region - Global Forecasts to 2020

Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure Solutions, Platform), Platform Operation (Piloted, Autonomous), Range (Intercity, Intracity), Platform Architecture, Systems, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Environmental Control System and Engine System), Type (Plate-Fin, Flat Tube), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and UAVS), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Propeller System Market by Type (Fixed Pitch, Variable Pitch), Component (Blade, Spinner, Hub), Engine (Conventional, Hybrid & Electric), Platform (Civil, Military), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), & Region - Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-seal-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-seal.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets