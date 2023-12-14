Aircraft Seals Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Seals Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 2 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft seals market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 2 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 90+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aircraft Seals Market

The global Aircraft Seals Market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, function type, material type, motion type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the aircraft type - The aircraft seals market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Airbus presented full-year 2022 and is targeting 720 commercial jet deliveries in 2023. However, supply chain disruption remains the major challenge for airframers to achieve these targets. A320 neo family, B737Max, A350XWB, and B787 are the major contributors to the market. Expected increases in the production rates of these aircraft programs are likely to help the industry stakeholders achieve their pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into airframe; nacelles & engines; aircraft interiors; landing gear, wheels & brakes; flight control actuation and hydraulics; and others. Airframe is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Seals are used in a wide spectrum of airframe applications including aerodynamic sealing of doors, windows, ailerons, spoilers, canopies, hatches, and panels.

Based on the function type - The market is segmented into aerodynamic surface sealing, air & fluid management seals, fire seals, conductive & insulative seals, and others. Aerodynamic surface sealing is expected to remain the most dominant segment, whereas fire seals to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Aerodynamic surface sealing is used to fill gaps between flight control surfaces and wings of the aircraft where it improves the aerodynamics by reducing air friction. Fire seals are used in aircraft nacelles, they contain the fire within an immediate area by limiting oxygen entry. Prioritization of the safety and reduction of CO2 emissions are some of the key factors that will continue boosting aerodynamics surface sealing and fire sealing markets over the forecast period.

Based on the material type - The market is segmented into elastomer seals, thermoplastic seals, and metal seals. Elastomer is expected to remain the most preferred material during the forecast period. An elastomer is a polymer with viscoelasticity i.e., both viscosity and elasticity. Elastomers are gaining traction in the aircraft industry due to their lightweight, high-temperature resistance, and greater flexibility. High demand for lightweight aircraft is the key factor for the major use of elastomer seals in the aircraft industry.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft seals during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA remains ahead in the market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators.

remains ahead in the market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. The aerospace industry has most of the suppliers in this region to fulfill the growing demand of OEMs and to be the partner of upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Aircraft Seals Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Recouping aircraft production.

Huge demand for lightweight and durable sealing solutions.

The undeniably crucial importance of seals for aircraft applications.

Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Seals Market?

The aircraft seals market is fairly consolidated with the presence of a large number of players. Some of the players have been efficacious in building their strong market positioning by developing a vast product portfolio, large customer base, and wide geographical presence. The following are the key players in the aircraft seals market:

Hutchinson S.A.

Trelleborg AB

Parker Hannifin Corp. (including Meggitt)

Freudenberg Group

TransDigm Group, Inc.

