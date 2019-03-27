Aircraft Screws Market to Reach $649 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Screws Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Helicopter), by Material Type (Titanium Screws, Stainless Steel Screws, and Other Screws), by Application Type (Airframe, Interiors, Engine, Flight Control Surfaces, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft screws market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Screws Market: Highlights

Screw is an essential member of the fasteners family and is heavily used during aircraft manufacturing. Screws used in the aircraft industry are of very high grade as compared to those used in general industries. Screws currently account for less than 5% of the total aircraft fasteners market but is one of the fastest-growing fastener types in the industry.

As per an in-depth study conducted by Stratview Research, the market for aircraft screws is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 649 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (A320 neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330 neo); market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21), rising global aircraft fleet size, and increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant screws are the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial Aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Both, Boeing and Airbus, are raising the production rates of their respective best-selling commercial aircraft programs of B737 and A320. Further, there is also an increase in the production rate of next-generation aircraft program B787 and A350XWB, which is also likely to spur the growth of the segment.

Based on the application type, airframe is projected to remain the largest application segment of the market during the forecast. Fuselage and wings cover a large surface area and have thousands of screws deployed in them, which makes airframe the most dominant segment. However, the interior segment is projected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by growing replacement or refurbishment of cabin interiors.

Based on the material type, titanium is likely to remain the most dominant material type in the market over the next five years, propelled by increasing usage of titanium in manufacturing of screws by replacing traditional steel and aluminum screws. Titanium offers significant weight-savings advantage along with excellent corrosion resistance as compared to the other competing materials.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft screws during the forecast period as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs, tier players, screw manufacturers, and distributors. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's aircraft screws market.

The key aircraft screws manufacturing companies are Acument Global Technologies, Inc., Arconic Inc., B & B Specialties, Inc., Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC, Lisi Aerospace, Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), and TriMas Corporation.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the screws market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Screws Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Screws Market, By Material Type

Titanium Screws (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stainless Steel Screws (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Screws (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Screws Market, By Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Screws Market, By End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Screws Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

