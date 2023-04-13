Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Pneumatic Valves market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.4 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3306/aircraft-pneumatic-valves-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 1,423.3 million Growth (CAGR) 10.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market

The global Aircraft Pneumatic Valves market is segmented based on material type, application type, aircraft type, end-User type and region.

Based on material type - The market is segmented into titanium, aluminum, and others. Titanium is expected to remain the dominant material type in the market with a share of more than 71.5% in 2022. Titanium and its alloys are used in valves because of their low weight, high strength (high specific strength), and heat protection characteristics.

Based on the application type - Engine is expected to remain the major demand generator for pneumatic valves market with a share of more than 35.2% in 2022.Engine requires pneumatic systems for a wide range of purposes from starting the aircraft to power transmission within the aircraft, controlling the flow of air from the turbine, and passing it to other parts of the aircraft. CFM (Safran/GE JV) delivered 1,136 LEAP engines (certified for A320neo, B737Max, and C919) in 2022 and has set a target to deliver 1,300 engines in the year 2023, despite supply chain disruption. Availability of critical raw materials paired by inflation and labor shortage remain major hurdles before engine makers achieve their targets.

Based on aircraft type - Commercial aircraft are expected to remain the biggest demand generator for the valves market with a share of more than 55% in 2022. After a significant drop in commercial aircraft production amid the pandemic, all major airframers, especially Boeing and Airbus, are raising the production rates of their key programs. Supply chain disruption, labor shortage, inflation, etc. remain a big challenge before airframers achieve their targets. In its latest commercial aircraft outlook, Boeing anticipated that approximately 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft will likely be delivered in the next twenty years, suggesting a sustainable demand for all types of vales in the long term.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is estimated to maintain its dominance in the aircraft valve market with a share of more than 44% in 2022. –

- All the major valve producers, such as Parker-Hannifin Corp. (Parker Aerospace), Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, GE Company, and Woodward Inc., have a strong presence in the region.

- Airframers, like Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, and Lockheed Martin, contribute a substantial share of the region's market. The assembly plants of engines and aircraft and technological developments in valve technologies mainly drive the demand in this area.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. China, Japan, Singapore, and India are the leading markets in Asia-Pacific. As per Boeing's latest commercial aircraft outlook, approximately 17,000 aircraft are likely to be delivered in the Asia-Pacific region out of which 8,500 will be in China only. India is likely to add about 2,400 aircraft in the next twenty years.

Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Rebounding commercial aircraft production, aging aircraft fleet size.

- Increasing use of electric valves in modern aircraft.

- Fervent efforts toward developing electric aircraft as the companies are focusing more on servo-hydraulic and servo-pneumatic valves.

Top 10 Companies in Aircraft Pneumatic Valves Market

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Transdigm Group Inc.

Liebherr Group

Woodward Inc.

General Electric Company

Safran S.A.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Rolls-Royce plc

