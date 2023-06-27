Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market to Exhibit 5.8% CAGR and Generate $4,074.90 Million by 2031 | Research Dive

The global aircraft micro turbine engine market is expected to grow primarily due to the increasing concept of micro turbine for propulsion. The aftermarket sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Europe region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Forecast Analysis

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global aircraft micro turbine engine market is expected to register a revenue of $4,074.90 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

The report has divided the aircraft micro turbine engine market into the following segments:

Engine Type : turboshaft and turbojet

: turboshaft and turbojet Turboshaft – Most dominant in 2021

Turboshaft engines are used in a wide range of applications, including turboprop aircraft, helicopters, and several small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 Turboshaft engines are used in a wide range of applications, including turboprop aircraft, helicopters, and several small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Distribution Channel : OEM and aftermarket

: OEM and aftermarket Aftermarket – Highest market share in 2021

Continued advancements in the field of micro turbine engines are expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Highest market share in 2021 Continued advancements in the field of micro turbine engines are expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Application : civil, defense, and others

: civil, defense, and others Civil – Most profitable in 2021

The civil application of aircraft micro turbine engines involves both general aviation and commercial aviation applications. These engines can be found in a broad variety of aircraft, including helicopters and small turboprop planes. This is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Most profitable in 2021 The civil application of aircraft micro turbine engines involves both general aviation and commercial aviation applications. These engines can be found in a broad variety of aircraft, including helicopters and small turboprop planes. This is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Europe – Significant market share in 2021

The increasing demand for more effective and dependable aircraft engines, the rise in need for lightweight, small, and fuel-efficient engines, and the development of the UAV sector are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Access to the Complete PDF Sample of the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

Dynamics of the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

The growing need for electric and hybrid-electric aircraft is expected to make the aircraft micro turbine engine market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, a surge in technological developments in aircraft micro turbine engines is predicted to propel the market forward. However, the lack of market penetration of aircraft microturbine engines might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The rise in demand for urban air mobility to curb traffic congestion in urban regions is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, a notable increase in demand for microturbine engines as they offer several advantages for eVTOL aircraft such as compact size, enhanced fuel efficiency, and reduced noise emissions is expected to propel the aircraft micro turbine engine market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The aircraft micro turbine engine market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The decline in air travel and the subsequent drop in demand for new aircraft also resulted in a decline in the demand for microturbine engines. The outbreak slowed new aircraft purchases since airlines and aircraft manufacturers were worried about the future demand for air travel. As a result, several aircraft manufacturers were forced to delay or cancel plans to introduce new aircraft that needed microturbine engines. These factors significantly hindered market growth amidst the pandemic.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a call to get more Industry Insights on the Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

Key Players of the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market

The major players of the market include

Elliott Company

AeroDesignWorks GmbH

General Electric Company

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Micro Turbine Technology B.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

PBS Group

Turbotech SAS

Williams International.

Sentient Blue Technologies

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a prominent supplier of national security solutions, announced that KTT (Kratos Turbine Technologies) Division received a $8.6 million task order under its ATTAM (Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission) ID/IQ contract. As per the terms of the deal, the company will design, develop, assemble, and test a cost-efficient turboshaft engine for Group 3 UAVs.

Granular Research on Specific Regions or Segments of Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market & Avail 10%OFF

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

The Global Aircraft Doors Market Size is predicted to be valued at $9,057.5 million by 2031

The Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market is projected to garner $13,673.3 million in the 2021-2030 timeframe

The Global Aerospace Avionics Market forecast to be valued at $110,605.5 million by 2030

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive