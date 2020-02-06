Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market Size to Reach $2.2 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Turbofan, Turboshaft, Turboprop, Piston, and Turbojet), by Product Type (Accessory Drive Train [Accessory Gear Box, Internal Gear Box, Transfer Gear Box, Radial & Horizontal Shaft, and Others] and Power Gearbox), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft mechanical power transmission system market realities as well as future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest in our aeroengine accessory drive train (ADT) market and aircraft gearbox market reports from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the aircraft mechanical power transmission system market in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market: Highlights

The aerospace industry is one of the most critical end-user segments of the mechanical power transmission system. The general trend in the industry is to have more technologically capable and lightweight systems in order to improve the fuel efficiency of an aircraft. The aircraft mechanical power transmission system is a mechanism that transmits the power developed by an engine to the accessories and equipment of the aircraft. This system contains Accessory Drive Train (ADT), which includes accessory gearbox, transfer gearbox, internal gearbox, radial & horizontal shaft, and others; and Power Gearbox, which includes main transmission gearbox and reduction gearbox.

The aircraft mechanical power transmission system market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing commercial aircraft deliveries along with the growing demand for Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines, increasing aircraft fleet size, technological advancements in gearbox, and introduction of lightweight gearboxes.

The demand for gearboxes in the aerospace industry has been vigorous in the last decade owing to the excellent organic growth of both civil and military aviation coupled with ongoing advancements in technologies, necessitating the importance of equipment. The aerospace industry has been one of the biggest users of the mechanical power transmission system in which gearboxes play the biggest role. As per Stratview Research, the aircraft mechanical power transmission system market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 2.2 billion in 2025.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Strong order backlog of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 and A320 including their variants; upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919 and MC-21; and large aircraft fleet size are likely to create a healthy demand for the mechanical power transmission systems in the commercial aircraft segment. The grounding of B737Max across the world may have some short-term impact on the demand but the long-term outlook still seems optimistic with good growth opportunities across the world.

Based on the engine type, turbofan engine is expected to remain the dominant and the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Turbofan engines are majorly used in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Increasing production of commercial aircraft to meet the rising air passenger traffic across the globe is the major driving factor behind the dominance and high growth of turbofan engines.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft mechanical power transmission systems during the forecast period. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption. Currently, increasing production rate of the next-generation aircraft (B787 and F35) with improved engine performance is paving the path for the system's market in the region. The opening of assembly plants of the A320 and A220 aircraft programs by Airbus in the USA further assures a healthy growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi Space Jet).

Key players in the market are AB SKF, BMT Aerospace, GE AVIO S.r.l. (Avio Aero), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Northstar Aerospace, Inc., Safran SA (Safran Transmission Systems), The Liebherr Group, The Timken Company, Triumph Group, Inc., and United Technologies Corporation. Formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In recent years, the market is witnessing a significant number of strategic alliances with an aim to reinforce its position in the aerospace industry. For instance, in 2017, United Technologies Corporation acquired Rockwell Collins to strengthen its position in the aerospace tier market. This acquisition also helped the company to become the leading provider of various systems including mechanical power transmission systems. Similarly, in 2015, Safran Transmission Systems and Rolls-Royce formed a 50/50 joint venture named Aero Gearbox International to develop ADTs for all the Rolls-Royce commercial engines.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global aircraft mechanical power transmission system market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market, By Engine Type:

Turbofan Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Turboshaft Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Turboprop Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Piston Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Turbojet Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market, By Product Type:

Accessory Drive Train

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Product Type Analysis: Accessory Gear Box, Internal Gear Box, Transfer Gear Box, Radial & Horizontal Shaft, and Others

Power Gearbox (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market, By End-User Type:

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Mechanical Power Transmission System Market, By Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Poland , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Singapore , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

