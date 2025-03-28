Aircraft Lighting Market worth $2.68 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Lighting market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 1.98 billion in 2024 to USD 2.68 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The aircraft lighting market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for air travel, lighting technology advancements, and strict aviation safety standards. With growing air traffic worldwide, airlines are increasing their fleets, creating greater demand for aircraft equipped with advanced, energy-saving lighting solutions. The increasing emphasis on passenger experience has also resulted in developments such as mood lighting, intelligent cabin lighting, and UV-C disinfection lights, further fueling market growth. Additionally, the rising production of commercial, military, and business aircraft, coupled with advancements in IoT-enabled and infrared lighting systems, continues to fuel the growth of the aircraft lighting market.

Aircraft Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.98 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.68 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Light Type, Aircraft Type, Technology, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Weight limitations in aircraft design Key Market Opportunities Development of next-generation lighting Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for enhanced passenger comfort and cabin customization

Based on Light type, the Interior Lights segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the Aircraft Lighting market during the forecast period.

Based on light type, the interior lights segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the aircraft lighting market due to the increasing focus on passenger comfort, in-flight experience, and energy efficiency. The key driver for interior lighting segment growth is it's integration with smart and IoT-based lighting systems. This provides real-time control, automated brightness adjustment during flight phases, and synchronized lighting with onboard entertainment systems. Requirements driven by regulation for emergency lighting, photoluminescent floor path signs, and exit signs also create a consistent demand for quality interior lighting solutions. Business jets and private jets growth is also responsible for segment leadership since many of these aircraft often incorporate sophisticated lighting systems at the highest levels to enhance a superior flight experience to the passengers. With aircraft manufacturer's efforts to improve cabin aesthetic appeal, security, and efficiency, the interior lights segment will remain the highest contributor to the aircraft lighting industry.

Based on technology, the LED segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the LED segment is anticipated to have highest CAGR within the aircraft lighting market in the forecasted period. LED technology has immense energy efficiency with lower power consumption and superior brightness. They have longer lifespan compared to conventional lights, which ultimately reduces fuel expenses and overall cost of operation for airlines. LEDs are increasingly being used in external lighting applications such as landing, taxi, and navigation, thus expanding their market range. With continued technology advancements, increasing fleet modernization programs, and the need for green aviation, the LED market will witness the highest growth in the aircraft lighting market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR within the aircraft lighting industry during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing air passenger traffic, and heavy airline investments in new aircraft purchases. Countries in the Asia Pacific include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, who contribute to the market due to the increasing domestic and international travel demand thereby encouraging airlines in the region to increase their fleets and upgrade their aircraft with innovative lighting technologies. The low-cost carriers (LCCs) in the region are also developing very fast, increasing demand for new aircraft with energy-efficient LED lighting and intelligent cabin lighting systems. In addition, regional airlines are emphasizing passenger experience upgrades, implementing mood lighting, smart cabin lighting, and UV-C disinfection lights to enhance comfort and hygiene. Due to robust economic growth, urbanization, and the increasing middle-class population fueling the demand for air travel, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the aircraft lighting market with the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

RTX (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc.(US), Heads Up Technologies (US), Bruce Aerospace (US), Whelen Aerospace Technologies (US) and Thales (France) are the major key players in the Aircraft Lighting companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

