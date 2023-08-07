Aircraft Interiors Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 20.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Aircraft Interiors Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.5% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 20.2 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the aircraft interiors market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2986/aircraft-interiors-market.html#form

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 20.2 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) Over 11.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 80+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Interiors Market

The Aircraft Interiors Market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type- The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft remain the biggest demand generator for interiors in the foreseen future. In the upcoming years, huge growth is likely to be supported by rising production rates of key programs like the B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; new players entering the market, such as COMAC; upcoming variants of current best-selling aircraft programs like the B777x; and rising demand for cabin retrofit of large aircraft fleet.

Based on Application Type- The market is segmented as seats, galley/galley inserts, lavatories, stowages, IFEC, floor panels, cabin lining, and others. IFEC is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market in the years to come. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the overall aircraft interiors market; however, their impacts varied from application to application. Before the pandemic, seats used to be the most dominating application in the market, which got surpassed by the IFEC during the pandemic. IFEC acts as a secondary source of revenue generation. Airlines generate revenue from a variety of sources, including onboard shopping, Wi-Fi, and advertising. The main factors fueling the market growth are the shifting passenger demand for unlimited connectivity while traveling and the rise in long-distance flights.

Based on End-User Type- The market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period due to expected recovery in the production rates of important programs like the B737 and A320 family, new players entering the market, such as COMAC, and upcoming aircraft programs. The aftermarket segment is expected to be the faster-growing segment shortly due to the growing fleet size of commercial aircraft and the rising demand for advanced lightweight interiors, which prompts the replacement of outdated interiors with advanced lightweight interiors.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2986/aircraft-interiors-market.html#form

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft interiors over the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The United States is the manufacturing hub for aircraft interiors.

is the manufacturing hub for aircraft interiors. Aerospace giants, including Boeing and Airbus, have their presence in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft from many developing economies, including China and India, is predicted to contribute to the growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the opening of assembly plants in the region is stirring the demand in the region.

Aircraft Interiors Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The main factors boosting the demand for aircraft interiors are increasing fleet size, upcoming aircraft programs, huge order backlogs of both the aerospace giants, Boeing and Airbus, and a rise in air passenger traffic.

Upsurge in demand for cutting-edge aircraft interior systems, such as comfortable, lightweight components to conserve fuel, wireless inflight entertainment and connectivity, advanced products that will promote hygiene and a safe environment, large and spacious bins, and LED cabin lights, would create plenty of growth opportunities for market participants.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at sales@stratviewresearch.com

Top 10 Companies in Aircraft Interiors Market?

The supply chain of this market consists of raw material suppliers, interior product manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. Major players in the market are focusing on technological advancements to address the growing demand for aircraft interiors. The following are some of the key players in the aircraft interiors market:

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Gogo Inc.

Intelsat S.A.

Thales Group

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Jamco Corporation

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Interiors Market How lucrative is the future? The market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and Forecast Which are the top players, and what is their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to make convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include a market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, the voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Contact us:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research