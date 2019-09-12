Aircraft Interior Films Market to Reach $536.7 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Interior Films Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Film Type (Film Adhesives, Decorative Films, and Others), by Material Type (Epoxy, PVF, Polyimides, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 226-page comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, on the aircraft interior films market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants until 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a 360-degree view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits and formulation of growth strategies.

Aircraft Interior Films Market: Highlights

Films are one of the most important parts of aircraft interiors today. With increase in the focus of the aircraft industry regarding comfort and safety of passengers by enhancing the aircraft interiors, interior films have extensively been used to provide exceptional protection for interior parts as well as structures that are exposed to passengers. These are high-quality surface materials used for architectural interior surface design and increasing the durability and reliability of interior parts. These films are lightweight, easy to clean and resistant to flames and scuff. They consequentially help airlines mitigate their MRO cost as well as eliminate paint-preparation activities on the parts where paints are applied.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft interior films market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 536.7 million in 2024. Major factors strengthening the demand for interior films in the aircraft industry are increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft, increasing focus of airlines on the modernization of interiors of their existing aircraft fleet to provide uniform feel, high focus of the industry stakeholders for the development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solutions, and rising aircraft fleet.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as A320 family; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; and introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 Max and A320neo, are likely to create a strong demand for interior films in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the film type, the market is segmented into decorative films, film adhesives and others. Decorative film is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. They are designed with image-defining styling options while creating attractive, stain-resistant and easy to clean cabin interiors. These films also enhance cabin interiors and contribute to passenger comfort. They offer a rich variety of color tones and effects to the decoration of the airline cabin interiors while addressing the emerging technologies and inflight connectivity in the aircraft.

Based on the material type, PVF is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years, propelled by its excellent mechanical properties. Also, these films are durable enough to be re-used for multiple times. However, polyimide film is expected to grow at the highest rate during the same period, propelled by its versatility.

In terms of regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior films during the forecast period. The presence of several major aircraft OEMs, tier players, and MRO companies are primarily driving the market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period and is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for aircraft interior films in the region.

The key players in the market are ISOVOLTA AG, Schneller LLC, DUNMORE Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Boeing Company, 3M Company, and Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate Advanced Composites). The development of high-performance interior films, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the films market in the global aircraft interiors industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Interior Films Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Films Market, By Film Type

Film Adhesives (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Decorative Films (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Films Market, By Material Type

Epoxy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PVF (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyimides (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Films Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Regional Analysis: South America , the Middle East , and Others)

