Aircraft Harsh Harness Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 293 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The aircraft harsh harness market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 293 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aircraft harsh harness market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 293 Million Growth (CAGR) 10% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Harsh Harness Market

The global aircraft harsh harness market is segmented based on platform type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aircraft harsh harness market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period. A rise in the production rates of various commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the market demand in the coming years. Boeing, in its recent outlook (2022-2041), predicted that there would be deliveries of about 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years, averaging over 2,059 aircraft each year.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into engines, wings, and landing gears. Engine is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. Key applications of the harsh harness are engine inlet and engine ice protection system (EIPS). Safran S.A. and GKN Aerospace are the leading players in engine application. The landing gears segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user type - The aircraft harsh harness market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. OE is estimated to remain the sole source of demand for harsh harnesses in the foreseeable future. Aftermarket holds a negligible share of the market. Wires & cables (or harnesses) do not need to be replaced because their life span is almost the same as the aircraft's life.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft harsh harnesses during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world.

is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry, in terms of, technology and material adoption.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market over the next five years, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).

Aircraft Harsh Harness Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB)

The introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.)

Increasing investments in electrical aircraft

Increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

Top Companies in Aircraft Harsh Harness Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Safran S.A.

GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose Industries PLC)

Latecoere

Unison Industries, LLC

Glenair.

Ducommun Incorporated

Ultra

