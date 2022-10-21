Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market Worth $21.5 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft flight control systems market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 21.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Market expansion is being driven by the anticipated increase in demand for commercial aircraft as well as the growing adoption of more electric concepts.

Flight Control Computers is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Component, flight control computers segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. Manufacturers of aircraft flight control systems are developing advanced components that will lower an aircrafts total weight while enhancing its overall efficiency, influencing the growth of the aircraft flight control computers market. With major airlines increasing the size of their aircraft fleet in the last five years, the demand for technologically sophisticated flight control computers will increase. This will enhance the aircrafts efficiency and safety while lowering direct operating expenditures.

The linefit segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Fit, the linefit segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing passenger traffic and the increasing number of deliveries made to meet demand have an influence on demand. Additionally, the increasing emphasis of aircraft OEMs on producing high-performance aircraft with a low-weight profile for new generation aircraft will drive the expansion of the linefit segment market.

The Digital Fly-by-Wire segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Technology, the digital fly-by-wire segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The demand for digital fly-by-wire flight controls is being generated majorly from the commercial and military aviation sectors. However, the penetration of the technology is limited in the general aviation sector. Nevertheless, fly-by-wire flight control system integration is gradually becoming standard even in new types of flight aircraft that previously employed traditional hydro-mechanical controls. Fly-by-wire systems are lighter and less bulky than mechanical counterparts, allowing for greater design freedom and improving the performance curve of light aircraft.

The Commercial Aviation segment projected to lead aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. The rising aircraft fleet, the companys inclination for fuel-efficient aircraft, and an increase in airline passenger footprint all contribute to the commercial aircraft market.

Fixed-wing Aircraft is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Aircraft Type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to lead the aircraft flight control systems market during the forecast period. The rapidly rising global passenger traffic, is expected to enhance demand for fixed-wing aircraft in the commercial and general aviation sectors. Demand for aircraft flight control systems is directly proportional to the demand for fixed-wing aircraft.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The aircraft flight control systems market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is anticipated that demand for commercial and general aviation will rise as the regions need for air travel rises. In addition, the major aircraft manufacturer players are investing in electric aircraft, which will influence the market growth.

Major players operating in the aircraft flight control systems market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Safran SA (France), Thales (France), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and BAE Systems PLC (UK) are some of the market players.

