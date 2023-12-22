Aircraft EWIS Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Aircraft EWIS Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.5% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 3.1 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft EWIS Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 3.1 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 9.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft EWIS Market

The Aircraft EWIS Market is segmented based on platform type, application type, product type, purpose type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aircraft EWIS market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period. The increasing production rate of various commercial aircraft is the major factor behind the exceptional growth in the commercial aerospace category. Boeing, in its recent commercial market outlook 2022-2041, predicted the deliveries of 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft in the next twenty years, assuring progressive growth in the long term.

Based on application type - The market is segmented into avionics, interiors, propulsion systems, airframes, and others. The interior segment held the dominant position in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during 2023-2028. The increased focus of airliners on enhancing passenger experiences and the upgradation of the existing fleet with new IFE systems are the major factors behind the dominance of the interior segment.

Based on end-user type - The aircraft EWIS market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is estimated to remain the sole source of demand for EWIS in the foreseeable future. The aftermarket holds a negligible share of the market. EWIS does not need to be replaced because its life span is almost the same as the aircraft's life.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for EWIS during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- The USA is the growth engine of the region's market, with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, EWIS players, and MRO companies.

- Most of the major players in the EWIS market have their presence in the region to cater to the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partners for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during 2023-2028. The region's market is majorly driven by the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for multiple programs, increasing production and procurement of military aircraft owing to the rising defense budget and growing territorial disputes among key economies, and the upcoming indigenous aircraft program C919. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific market.

Aircraft EWIS Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- An expected rise in the production rate of key programs.

- Entry of programs (B777x, C919, and MC-21).

- An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

- Increasing investments in electrical aircraft.

- Increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

Top Companies in the Aircraft EWIS Market?

The market is highly concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aircraft EWIS market.

Safran S.A.

Latécoère

GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose PLC)

Ducommun Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Glenair

