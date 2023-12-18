Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 4.9 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aircraft Environmental Control Systems Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 4.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 8.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Environmental Control Systems (ECS) Market

The global Aircraft Environmental Control Systems (ECS) Market is segmented based on System Type, Aircraft Type, End-User Type, and Region.

Based on system type - The aircraft environmental control systems market is segmented into air conditioning and ventilation systems, bleed air systems, and pressurization systems. Air conditioning and ventilation systems are expected to remain the dominant system type in the market during the forecast period owing to the large number of components used in an air conditioning and ventilation system. The system is also expected to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the development of new and advanced air conditioning systems that can withstand wider operating temperatures and critical conditions and provide improved comfort and safety for passengers, coupled with the development of lightweight and compact components of the system to address the weight and space constraint of the next-generation aircraft.

Based on the aircraft type - The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period owing to an expected increase in air passenger traffic coupled with a projected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs and upcoming aircraft programs.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft environmental control systems during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The presence of a large number of raw material suppliers, tier players, OEMs, and ECS manufacturers, making the region a hub of the aircraft industry.

Most of the aircraft environmental control systems suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partners for their fuel-efficient versions of existing aircraft programs.

Aircraft Environmental Control Systems (ECS) Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Technological advances, such as the development of electric environmental control systems, are the major factors propelling the market's growth.

The recovery in air passenger traffic; projected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs, such as the B737, A350, B787, and A320, the introduction of new (C919) as well as fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft (B777x) programs, and increasing aircraft fleet size.

Top 5 Companies in Aircraft Environmental Control Systems (ECS) Market?

The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aircraft environmental control systems market.

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

Safran S.A.

Triumph Group Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

