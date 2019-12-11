Aircraft Engine Market Size worth USD 97.12 Billion by 2026; Presence of Big Giants in the Aviation Industry to Foster Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Aircraft Engine Market Research Report are as MTU Aero Engines AG, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Textron, Inc, CFM International SA, International Aero Engines AG, etc

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Aircraft Engine Market size is projected to reach USD 97.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. Growing demand for air travel worldwide is foreseen to be one of the primary forces fueling this market. Air travel today has become affordable to the average middle person and in the near future, this type of travel is expected to get even more easy on the pocket. One of the main reasons for this is the swelling numbers of the middle class across the globe. Many organizations estimate that in the next decade, approximately 200 million people will enter the middle class bracket. As a result, their incomes and their contribution to the global GDP will rise exponentially. Consequently, business activities will expand and a greater number of people will require to travel by air, thereby driving this market in the coming decade.

Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

According to the Aircraft Engine Market analysis, the value of this market stood at USD 70.10 billion in 2018. This information is shared by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Global Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine and Electric/Hybrid Engine), By End-user (Commercial, Military, and General Aviation), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2026". Besides this, the report also provides a comprehensive assessment of the various factors and dynamics that can potentially influence the size, share, and growth of this market in the given period. The exhaustive research on the different facets of the industry trends is aimed at enabling businesses to take informed decisions based on sound facts and needs of the market.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aircraft-engine-market-101766

List of Prominent Players Profiled in Aircraft Engine Market:

MTU Aero Engines AG

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Textron, Inc.

CFM International SA

International Aero Engines AG

Safran SA

General Electric Co.

Advancements in Aircraft Engineering to Open New Avenues for the Market

Aviation technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few decades. Airliners are demanding lightweight airplanes that are fuel-efficient and spatially well-designed. Many of the big companies operating in the aviation industry are making great strides in advancing aircraft technology. For instance, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, and General Electric announced in 2018 that they were diligently working towards developing hybrid engines. Hybrid engines is expected to bring down air travel costs substantially and at the same time, aid in reducing carbon emissions.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-engine-market-101766



Moreover, one of the leading Aircraft Engine Market trends is the advent of 3D printing for aircraft engine and other parts. For example, General Aviation developed the Catalyst engine using 3D printed engine parts.

North America to Hold Lion's Share in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth

Having generated USD 27.20 billion in revenue in 2018, North America is slated to continue its dominance of the Aircraft Engine Market share till 2026. This is mainly on account of increased government spending on military helicopters and fighter jets, particularly in the US, and rising demand for more stringent border security measures. Within this region the US is expected to lead the market owing to the widening defense expenditure in the country.

Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest growth rate as a result of increasing spending on defense by the governments in India and China and rising demand for business jets in these countries. Furthermore, well-established presence of companies such as GKN Aerospace will augment the airplane engine market outlook in the forecast period.

Heightened Innovation Energies to Spruce up Competition

Competition in this market is about a major thrust as key players adopt strategies to crystallize their position, the Aircraft Engine Market forecast by Fortune Business Insights says. These strategies include developing new-age products, entering into collaborations, and increasing investment in R&D.

Get your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-engine-market-101766

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Value Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Engine Type



Turboprop





Turboshaft





Turbofan





Piston Engine



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology



Conventional Engine





Electric/Hybrid Engine



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component



Compressor





Turbine





Gear box





Exhaust Nozzle





Fuel System





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Commercial Aviation





Narrow Body Aircraft







Wide Body Aircraft







Very Large Aircraft







Regional Transport Aircraft





General Aviation





Business Jets







Business Helicopters







Ultralight Aircraft





Military Aviation





Fighter Jets







Transport Aircraft







Military Helicopter



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Rest of the world

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

December 2019 : Safran SA teamed up with MTU Aero Engines to develop groundbreaking engine for the European Next Generation Fighter (NGF) aircraft, with Safran leading engine design and integration and MTU to focus on engine services.

Safran SA teamed up with MTU Aero Engines to develop groundbreaking engine for the European Next Generation Fighter (NGF) aircraft, with Safran leading engine design and integration and MTU to focus on engine services. November 2019 : Rolls-Royce Holdings won a $1.2 billion , 5-year Mission Care contract to maintain AE 1107C engines on the V-22 aircraft used by the US Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

Order Single or Multi User License Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101766

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Military, Commercial & Civil, and Recreational), By System (Airframe, Payload, Avionics, Propulsion), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), By Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), and Regional Forecast 2015-2026

Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Wings, Nose, Fuselage, Nacelle, Empennage & Pylon and Others), By Material (Metals, Composites and Alloys), By Platform (Fixed-wing aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV's) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV's)), and Regional Forecast 2015-2026

Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Point of Sale (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Business Jet Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-sized, Large, and Airliner), Point of Sale (OEMs, and Aftermarket), Systems (Aerostructures, Avionics, Propulsion Systems, Aircraft Systems, Cabin Interiors, Landing Gears and others), By End User (Private and Operator), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: Fortune Business Insights™

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043535/Aircraft_Engine_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights