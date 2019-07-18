Aircraft EMI Shielding Market to Reach $993 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft EMI Shielding Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and UAV), by Application Type (Equipment Shielding, Structural Shielding, and Bonding), by Product Type (Conductive Coatings & Paints; Laminates, Tapes & Foils; Cable Overbraids; Conductive Gaskets; and Others), by Location Type (Electronics Bay, Airframe, Flight Deck, and Antenna), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global aircraft EMI shielding market over the trend period from 2013 to 2018 and the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

EMI Shielding Market in the Global Aircraft Industry: Highlights

EMI shielding is an essential requirement of all types of aircraft as it helps in proper functioning of all the electronic systems in an aircraft without any disturbance. The complexity of EMI shielding depends on several parameters including the type of aircraft, aircraft design, application type, and materials used. For instance, commercial aircraft are large and have more complex EMI shielding addressing the aircraft's requirements as compared to the shielding used in regional aircraft and UAVs.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft EMI shielding market offers healthy growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem and is projected to reach US$ 993.0 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of composite-rich aircraft, such as B787; increasing use of modern electronics equipment; advancement in EMI shielding technologies and rising global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, increasing penetration of advanced composites into the aircraft structure applications, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for EMI shielding in the segment.

Based on the application type, equipment shielding is expected to remain the most dominant application of the market during the forecast period, propelled by increasing shielding requirements for electrical equipment, avionics, and aircraft wiring and increasing usage of electronic devices and digital systems in avionic systems.

In terms of the product type, the market is segmented as Conductive Coatings & Paints, Laminates, Tapes & Foils, Cable Overbraids, Conductive Gaskets, and others. Conductive coatings & paints are expected to remain the dominant product type in the market during the forecast period, whereas the laminates, tapes & foils segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by an incessant replacement of metal parts with composite ones, owing to the advantage of excellent strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight.

Based on the location type, electronics bay is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market over the next five years, driven by increasing demand for EMI shielding in avionics and rising usage of gaskets in the electronic bay.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft EMI shielding market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. The higher growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (C919 and MRJ).

The global market for aircraft EMI shielding is moderately consolidated with the top five players (Parker Hannifin Corporation (Chomerics Division), W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., The 3M Company, Laird Plc., and PPG Industries, Inc.) capturing more than 60% share of the market in 2018. Other major players in the market are Boyd Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Kitagawa Industries Co Ltd., Tech-Etch Inc., and Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. Development of optimized aircraft EMI shielding, regional expansion, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

This report studies EMI shielding market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market, by Application Type

Equipment Shielding ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Structural Shielding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Bonding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market, by Product Type

Gaskets ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Cable Overbraids ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW )

) Laminates, Tapes & Foils ( Regiona l Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

l Analysis: NA, , APAC, and RoW) Conductive Coatings & Paints (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market, by Location Type

Electronic Bay ( Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Flight Deck (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Antenna (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

