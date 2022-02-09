Aircraft Doors Market Valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2027

Aircraft Doors market is valued at US$ 1.9 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027, reports Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Doors Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Doors market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for lightweight aircraft parts to improve the fuel efficiency of an aircraft.

Expected rise in air passenger traffic, leading to increased numbers of new aircraft deliveries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aircraft Doors Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 6 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation)

(Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation) Aircraft Program Type (B737including B737Max, B777 including B777X, B787, A320 Family including Neo, A330 including A330Neo, A350XWB, E175, A220, and Others)

(B737including B737Max, B777 including B777X, B787, A320 Family including Neo, A330 including A330Neo, A350XWB, E175, A220, and Others) Door Type (Passenger Door, Service Door, Cargo Door, Landing Gear Door, Main Landing Gear Door, and Emergency Door

(Passenger Door, Service Door, Cargo Door, Landing Gear Door, Main Landing Gear Door, and Emergency Door Material Type (Aluminum Doors and Composite Doors)

(Aluminum Doors and Composite Doors) End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket)

(OE and Aftermarket) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World).

Aircraft Doors Market Insights

Market Trends by Aircraft Type

Based on the aircraft type, the aircraft doors market is segmented as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Despite suffering a mammoth decline in 2020 due to the pandemic, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for doors among all aircraft types during the forecast period. Early recovery of narrow-body aircraft factored by a resumption in production of B737MAX, expected rebound in production rates of key aircraft programs such as A320 family, and market entry of new aircraft programs (COMAC C919 and Irkut MC-21), are likely to create huge growth opportunities for door manufacturers in the narrow-body aircraft type segment over the next five years.

Market Trends by Door Type

Based on the door type, the aircraft doors market is segmented as passenger door, service door, cargo door, nose landing gear door, main landing gear door, and emergency door. Passenger door continues to lead the market in years to come. A large number of passenger doors in a wide-body aircraft paired with its higher price is the key factor augmenting the domination of the passenger doors in the market. Passenger doors are large and comprise several mountings for the comfort and safety of the passengers as well as to maintain the interior cabin pressures. Passenger and service doors have everything in common except size. Usually, service doors are smaller than passenger doors.

Market Trends by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as aluminum and composite. Aluminum is expected to remain the dominant material, whereas composite doors are likely to be the faster-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. Years of proven track record paired with a long list of advantages over aluminum left no options before the aerospace giants (Boeing and Airbus) to incorporate composites in the maximum quantity in the crucial sections of their latest aircraft programs. Door, a pivotal section of airframe, witnessed a similar transition in material with the passenger and service doors of latest aircraft programs are built with composites. Even in composites, there have been rapid technological advancements with companies putting efforts to develop doors through the resin transfer molding (RTM) process to attain the advantages not possible to attain from prepreg layup.

Market Trends by End-User Type

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. OE is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period owing to the factors, such as an expected increase in aircraft deliveries and introduction of new aircraft programs, huge order backlogs, and replacement of the early generation jets that burn more fuel with the latest fuel-efficient ones.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft doors during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of major OEMs, such as Boeing and Airbus, which make the region a key growth engine of the aerospace industry. Most of the aircraft door suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their existing programs. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by several factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support the expected rise in passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).

COVID-19 Impact on the Aircraft Doors Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Airbus Helicopter SAS

The Groupe Latécoère

Spirit Aerostructure

Avic International Holding Corporation

Saab AB

PCC Aerostructures

The Atlas Group

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Avcorp Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Doors Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

