Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 364 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 364 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft decorative laminates market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 364 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market

Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market is segmented by aircraft type, application type, laminate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type- The aircraft decorative laminates market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation. Despite being largely affected by the pandemic, narrow-body aircraft are expected to remain the biggest demand generator for decorative laminates among all aircraft types during the forecast period. An expected increase in production rates of key aircraft programs, such as the A320 family and A220; re-entry of B737Max; and introduction of variants of existing and upcoming aircraft programs, such as A321XLR, Irkut MC-21, and COMAC C919, are likely to create a strong demand for decorative laminates in the narrow-body aircraft segment over the next five years.

Based on Application Type- The market is segmented as interior panels, overhead stowage bins, seats, galleys, and others. Interior panels are expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period, owing to the larger surface area of sidewall panels and ceiling panels. Moreover, the seating application is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years on account of the development of advanced, lightweight, and compact seats and the growing trend of installing premium economy-class seats and smart cabin seats.

Based on Laminate Type- The market is segmented into film laminate and reinforced laminate. Film laminate is estimated to capture the major share of the market along with higher growth during the forecast period owing to its suitability for application in complex 3D shapes of aircraft interior structures. It offers superior formability which provides the ability to be bent and apply it over to any complex curves. In addition, they are also cheaper than reinforced laminates.

Based on End-User Type- The market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. Aftermarket is estimated to remain larger as well as a faster-growing segment during the forecast period on account of the presence of a large number of airlines across the world, which are generating robust demand for the replacement of cabin interior components.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft decorative laminates during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

This region has a presence of several large to small-sized aircraft OEMs.

A large number of aircraft assembly plants, tier players, decorative laminate manufacturers, distributors, and raw material suppliers.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest growth in the coming years owing to the projected huge growth in air passenger traffic, the emergence of new commercial aircraft OEM (COMAC), and the opening of new assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in the region.

Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising commercial aircraft deliveries.

Increasing focus on the launch of fuel-efficient programs.

Development of smart cabin interior solutions and expanding aircraft fleet sizes.

Top 5 Companies in Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market?

The following are the key players in the aircraft decorative laminates market. Most of the major players are providing decorative laminates to other industries too.

Schneller LLC.

Isovolta AG

The Boeing Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DUNMORE Corporation

