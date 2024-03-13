Aircraft De-icing Market to Reach $1.83 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Aircraft De-icing Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.24 billion in 2024 to USD 1.83 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. Aircraft de-icing systems are installed in aircraft to remove snow, ice and frost from critical surfaces such as wings and cockpit windows. They are critical for safe take-off and landing in cold weather conditions.

Market Dynamics:

The growing air traffic worldwide and stringent safety regulations mandating the de-icing of aircraft before take-off are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Aircraft De-icing Market. Additionally, the increasing incidences of flight delays and cancellations due to icy conditions further boost the demand for efficient de-icing services in the aviation industry.

Aircraft De-icing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.24 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $1.83 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fluid Type, By Method, By Offering, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Strict winter weather regulations • Climatic changes impacting winter Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with aircraft de-icing procedures • Limited skilled Workforce

Market Trends:

One key trend shaping the Aircraft De-icing Market is the adoption of advanced de-icing technologies such as infrared heating and electro-mechanical systems, which offer faster and more eco-friendly de-icing solutions. Another trend is the rising investments in research and development activities to develop innovative de-icing fluids that are more effective and environmentally sustainable. These trends are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Opportunities:

With the rapid growth of the commercial aviation industry, there is a significant increase in the demand for aircraft de-icing solutions. This is mainly due to the need to ensure the safety and efficiency of flights during adverse weather conditions such as snow and ice. Airlines are investing in advanced de-icing methods and equipment to comply with safety regulations and reduce delays and cancellations caused by winter weather. As a result, the market for aircraft de-icing is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

One of the emerging trends in the aircraft de-icing market is the adoption of infrared heating technology as a method for de-icing aircraft. This innovative technology offers faster and more efficient de-icing compared to traditional methods, such as chemical de-icing and spray de-icing. Infrared heating technology also reduces the use of chemicals and fluids, making it a more environmentally friendly option for aircraft de-icing. With the increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices in the aviation industry, the demand for infrared heating technology in aircraft de-icing processes is expected to increase significantly.

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Aero Mag, a Canadian company specializing in aircraft de-icing operations, launched the world's first electrically-powered truck intended for aircraft de-icing procedures.

In January 2020, Invercon Inc. and NEI Corporation announced that their newly developed de-icing system was tested successfully at the NASA Glenn Research Center's Icing Research Tunnel.

Key Market Takeaways:

Aircraft De-icing is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for de-icing solutions in the commercial aviation sector.

On the basis of method, the spray de-icing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its effectiveness in removing snow and ice from aircraft surfaces.

By offering, the de-icing chemicals and fluids segment is expected to lead the market, as airlines invest in advanced de-icing products.

In terms of application, the commercial aviation segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the high demand for de-icing solutions in this sector.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, fueled by the presence of key players and stringent safety regulations.

Key players operating in the Aircraft De-icing market include Contego Aviation Solutions, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., and CLARIANT, among others. These companies are focusing on technological advancements and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In conclusion, the aircraft de-icing market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, driven by the increasing demand for de-icing solutions in the commercial aviation sector and the rising adoption of innovative technologies such as infrared heating. Key market players are expected to capitalize on these opportunities by investing in research and development and expanding their product portfolios. With the right strategies in place, the aircraft de-icing market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Application:

Commercial

Military

By Method:

De-icing with fluid

De-icing by alternative methods

By Offering:

De-Icing Chemicals and Fluid

De-Icing Equipment

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

