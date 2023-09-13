Aircraft Cargo Liner Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 198 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aircraft Cargo Liners Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 198 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 198 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 10.3% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market

The aircraft cargo liner market is segmented based on aircraft type, sales channel type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The market is bifurcated into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Among aircraft types, narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the biggest demand generator for cargo liners in the foreseen future. Faster recovery of narrow-body aircraft in the post-pandemic market environment than wide-body aircraft is likely to drive the segment's demand for cargo liners. Furthermore, the upcoming aircraft, C919, will likely create new revenue pockets within the aircraft segment.

By end-user type - The market is segmented as OE and aftermarket. Between end-user types, the OE segment dominates the market of cargo liners and is likely to maintain its dominance in the years to come. Both, Airbus and Boeing, have announced to increase their production rates in the coming years, despite the challenging market conditions. Further, C919 is likely to be introduced with a gradual increase in its production rates.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft cargo liner market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- The region has the presence of major commercial aircraft OEMs, tier players, and raw material suppliers.

- Boeing is the biggest procurer in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, propelled by rising demand for commercial aircraft to meet rising passenger traffic, domestic commercial and regional aircraft development including the COMAC C919, and the opening of production sites by key players such as Boeing and Airbus.

Aircraft Cargo Liner Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- Advancements in cargo liner materials and technology.

- The growth of emerging markets and new trade routes leads to increased demand for air cargo transportation.

- Regulatory changes and international standards related to cargo transportation, safety, and security drive the adoption of advanced cargo liner systems that meet the latest requirements.

Top Companies in the Aircraft Cargo Liner Market?

New product developments, a vast product portfolio covering other interior products, and the execution of M&As and JVs are the most noticeable strategies in the market. Furthermore, leading cargo liner providers have been efficacious in forming long-term contracts for key aircraft programs, helping them to substantially truncate the market competition. The following are some of the key players in the aircraft cargo liner market:

The Gill Corporation

EFW GmbH

AVIC Cabin Systems Limited

Safran S.A.

