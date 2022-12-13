Aircraft Braking System Market worth $7.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Braking System Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The need for advanced braking system technologies to meet the demanding requirements of customers and future platforms is driving the demand for the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54120278

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Braking System Market"

181 – Tables

49 – Figures

208 – Pages

The Independent Brake System is estimated to lead the aircraft braking system market in forecast period

Based actuation system, the independent brake system segment is witnessing highest CAGR growth. Independent brakes are predominantly used in general aviation and regional transport aircraft. General Aviation and Regional Transport are witnessing larger growth across the globe. This is because the general aviation aircraft are being used for varying applications like civilian transport, agriculture etc., while the regional transport are being across countries for intracity travel.

UAV segment is expected to have highest growth during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, UAV market is witnessing highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Fixed wing UAVs are being developed and adopted by varying countries for various ISR missions. This is because border tensions have been rising across various regions and countries are adopting long endurance UAVs for ISR missions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54120278

Asia Pacific Region is expected to witness the largest growth in the forecast period

Asia Pacific Region is witnessing the highest growth among all the regions. Asia Pacific countries like China, India, Japan among other countries, are developing new commercial and military aircraft and are developing new technologies for the sub systems. These increasing developments are driving the demand for braking system in the region.

Key players operating in the aircraft braking system market include Safran (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Crane Co. (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US) among other solution, service, and equipment providers. These players offer comprehensive solution to key stakeholders in the market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=54120278

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Aircraft Electrification Market by Technology (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, Fully Electric), Component, Application, System, Platform (Commercial, Military, Business & General Aviation, UAV, AAM) and Region (2021-2030)

Aircraft Tires Market by Type (Radial-ply and Bias-ply), Aircraft Type (Business and General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation), Platform (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing aircraft), Position, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Filters Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Type (Fluid, Air), Application (Engine, Hydraulic System, Avionics, Cabin, Pneumatic system), Material, Region (2021-2026)

Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Flight Control Computer, Actuators, Sensors), Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation),Fit,Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Landing Gears Market by Type (Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear), Sub-System (Steering, Actuation, Braking), End User, Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/aircraft-brake-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-brake-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets