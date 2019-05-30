Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market to Reach $698.8 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Application Type (Airframe, Engine, Flight Control Surfaces, Interiors, and Others), by Fastener Type (Blind Bolts, Blind Rivets, and Others), by Material Type (Titanium Fasteners, Steel Fasteners, Aluminum Fasteners, and Other Fasteners), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This 290-page strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's aircraft blind fasteners market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner to provide panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market: Highlights

Blind fasteners are preferably used where design of the structure or assembly sequence does not grant access from both sides. They can be broadly classified into blind bolts, blind rivets, blind nuts, and one-sided temporary fasteners. Blind fasteners are the most talked subjects among the family of fasteners deployed in aircraft manufacturing/assembly. These fasteners have been gaining a fair share in the overall aircraft fasteners market, owing to changing preferences of OEMs' from permanent fasteners to blind fasteners. Blind fasteners are gradually replacing traditional fasteners on account of rapid automation, which is of paramount importance as it reduces the lead time of the aircraft assembly.

Blind fasteners currently represent less than 12% of the total aircraft fasteners market and projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 698.8 million in 2024. Increasing production rates of the next-generation composite-rich aircraft A350XWB, B787, and F-35; introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft with a greater composites content: A320neo and B737 max; upcoming aircraft programs, such as C919 and MC21; increasing preference of blind fasteners for assembling critical aerospace parts; and superior benefits of blind fasteners including ease of installation over permanent fasteners are giving an impetus to the growth of blind fasteners in the aerospace industry.

As per the study, commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key programs, such as B737, B787, A350XWB, and A320 family; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; and introduction of variants of existing and upcoming aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo and B777x, are likely to create a strong demand for blind fasteners in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as airframe, engine, flight control surfaces, interiors, and others. Airframe is likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period, whereas flight control surfaces are likely to remain the fastest-growing segment during the same period. Airframe is the largest structure in the aircraft, where blind fasteners are used in a wide array of applications including wings and fuselage, leading to their dominance in the market.

Based on the material type, titanium is projected to remain the most dominant as well as fastest-growing material type in the market over the next five years. Titanium blind fasteners offer a host of advantages over competing fasteners including good compatibility with composite parts, good corrosion resistance, excellent mechanical properties, heat resistance and high strength-to-weight ratio, leading to its widespread usage in the aircraft.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft blind fasteners during the forecast period, driven by the world's leading aircraft OEM, Airbus. The company has constantly been raising the production rates of key aircraft programs, such as A320 and A350XWB, to meet huge order backlog which stands at 7,287 jets on 30th April 2019. Airbus has a massive plan for its newly launched A350XWB program. The company is likely to raise the production rate from 6 aircraft per month in 2017 to 13 aircraft by 2019. Similarly, the company is also likely to raise the production rate of its best-selling program (A320 family including neo) from 46 aircraft per month in 2017 to 63 aircraft by 2019. The company is in process of contemplation to further raise the production rate to 70 aircraft per month in future.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period driven by opening of assembly plant of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A330, and A320; upcoming indigenous aircraft program i.e. COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ; and offset policies in military aircraft programs in countries such as India and South Korea.

Key players in the aircraft blind fasteners market are TriMas Corporation, Arconic Fastening Systems, PCC Fasteners, Lisi Aerospace, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Kwikbolt Limited.

This report studies the blind fasteners market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, by Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flight Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Interiors (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, by Fastener Type

Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Blind Rivets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, by Material Type

Titanium Blind Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Blind Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel Blind Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Blind Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, by End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Fasteners Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

