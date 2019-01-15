Aircraft Blind Bolts Market to Reach $306.5 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Blind Bolts Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Airframe, Control Surfaces, Interior, Engine, and Others), by Material Type (Titanium Bolts, Aluminum Bolts, Steel Bolts, and Other Bolts), by Blind Bolt Type (Drive-Nut Bolt and Pull Type Bolt), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

(Logo: Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft blind bolts market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market: Highlights

Blind bolts are multi-piece assemblies, capable of being installed from one side of the workpiece. They are typically used in those aircraft structures that require high strength and can be accessed from one side only. Blind bolts are used in multiple areas of an aircraft such as wings, nacelles, and interiors. They provide exceptional strength, vibration resistance, and excellent sheet pull together characteristics. The most commonly used materials for making blind bolts in the aircraft industry are titanium, aluminum, and steel. As the penetration of composites is growing in the aircraft industry, usage of titanium in the manufacturing of fasteners including blind bolts is also growing. Titanium offers weight-savings advantage along with better corrosion resistance as compared to other metal and metal alloys.

Blind bolts currently account for less than 5% of the total aircraft fasteners market. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing fastener types in the coming five years and reach an estimated US$ 306.5 million in 2024. The market for blind bolts is gradually consolidating as major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain a leading position in the market. For instance, TriMas Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of highly engineered aircraft products, acquired Allfast Fastening Systems at a price of approximately US$ 360 million. After the acquisition, TriMas Corporation has become the leader in the blind bolts market. Organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with increase in the production rates of the key aircraft programs including B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB, increase in preference of blind fasteners over traditional fasteners, development of lightweight and corrosion-resistant blind bolts, and rising global aircraft fleet size are some of the major drivers of the market.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Strategic Report from Stratview Research

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as airframe, control surfaces, interior, engine, and others. Airframe is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Airframe is the largest structure in an aircraft where blind bolts are used in a wide array of applications including wings and fuselage.

Based on the material type, titanium blind bolts are expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. There has been an incessant replacement of steel and other heavy metal-based blind bolts with titanium blind bolts, owing to their excellent performance at a relatively low weight.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample of the Detailed 275-Page Report

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft blind bolts during the forecast period. All the major blind bolt manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the market in the same period.

Key players in the market are TriMas Corporation, Arconic Inc., PCC Fasteners, LISI Aerospace, Stanley Black and Decker, and Kwikbolt Limited. Development of lightweight and durable blind bolts and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the blind bolts market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by Application Type

Airframe (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Control Surfaces (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Interior (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by Material Type

Titanium Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aluminum Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by Blind Bolt Type

Drive-Nut Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pull Type Blind Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Blind Bolts Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Spain , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Brackets Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Application Type (Fuselage, Wings, Control Surfaces, and Others), by Bracket Type (Class A, Class B, and Class C), by Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Aircraft C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Part Type (Hardware Parts, Bearings, Electronic Components, and Machined Parts), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales, Distributors, and Part Brokers), by End-User Type (OE Sales and Aftermarket Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



SOURCE Stratview Research