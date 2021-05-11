Aircall's Gianna Scorsone Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Gianna Scorsone, general manager and head of North America, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.

As GM and Head of North America at Aircall, Gianna Scorsone works to empower employees while overseeing departments that cover the customer journey spectrum, from lead-generation to partnership and integrations. In the six months Gianna has been with Aircall, she has scaled the company's channel program, built relationships with current and potential channel partners, and made a number of key hires including a Vice President of Channel Sales.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

Gianna continues to push forward with a unique drive and strong understanding of all partnerships, marketing, product and IT stakes, to lead Aircall's business and navigate the shifts brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Aircall, our customers are everything. At every turn, we are thinking how can we improve the customer experience and make the lives of our customers and more importantly, their customers better. As the channel has this same ideology, it is an honor to be recognized as a Women of the Channel honoree. I wouldn't be here without the amazing efforts of my team and the partners that we work with. That is the true backbone of Aircall and why we are able to provide such great experiences for our channel partners and our customers," said Gianna Scorsone, general manager and head of North America at Aircall.

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system for modern business. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates seamlessly with popular productivity and helpdesk tools that workplaces are already using, Aircall was built to make phone support as easy to manage as any other business workflow—accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues, and it is designed to take the headache out of what should be a delightful moment of human connection.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

