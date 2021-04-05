Airborne Radars Market worth $6.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Airborne Radars Market by Technology (Software-defined Radar, Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar), Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), Application, Platform, Waveform, Component, Frequency Band, Range, Installation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.0% in terms of value. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for phased array radars for better operational efficiency during air surveillance, border surveillance, and commercial applications. Airborne radar are installed on any airborne platform, such as business jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters for commercial and military applications. According to the National Defense Industrial Association (US), an airborne radar can be divided into three major categories that include air-target surveillance and cueing radar mounted in rotodomes, nose-mounted fighter radar, and side-looking radar for ground reconnaissance and surveillance. Essentially, it is used to scan an object to obtain a 360-degree view and provide information on the range and altitude of the object. It is primarily used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects. The radar sends out pulses of radio waves, which are reflected off the objects back to the radar.

The airborne radars market is being driven by the increased adoption of advanced combat warfare systems to gain an advantage over enemy forces and the increasing defense expenditure of various countries. Industry players are undertaking R&D activities that focus on improving the capability of these radar to perform in all-weather conditions and provide support in commercial as well as defense operations, such as long-range surveillance, search & rescue, drug interdiction, counterterrorism, and maritime environmental support, among others. Along with this, an increase in the usage of UAV systems and the need for ground surveillance and communication act as key driving factors for the airborne radars market.

Based on component, the digital signal processor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth in the airborne radars market is expected to drive the growth of these different components proportionately. The requirement of advanced radar systems, as well as upgradation and modernization of conventional radar, will help grow the market for radar components. Thus, the growth rate of multiple components, such as transmitters, receivers, and power amplifiers, is expected to be in a similar range during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the software-defined radar (SDR) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

Growing demand for versatility of airborne radar in processing various tasks, such as signal generation, filtering, up and down conversion, etc., through software is driving the growth of this segment. Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy) and BAE Systems (US) are some of the major players that offer technologically advance airborne radars.

Based on dimension, 3D segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

3D airborne radar overcome the challenges faced by 2D radar. They use active electronically scanned arrays, with digital beamforming capabilities. These radars are critical for air defense and for applications that require the precise coordinates of a target. Demand for high accuracy in target detection and fully automated operational capabilities are some of the major factors driving the segment growth.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the airborne radars market in the forecast period

The Asia Pacific airborne radars market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific airborne radars market is primarily driven by increasing focus on modernization of existing military systems by major economies in this region. In addition, factors including increasing geopolitical tensions and increased defense related expenditure are expected to drive the demand for airborne radar in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Hensoldt AG (Germany), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US).

