Airborne Radars Market worth $23.6 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airborne Radars Market is expected to reach USD 23.6 billion by 2028 from USD 15.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3 % during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft demand and advancements in traditional aircraft.

Airborne Radars Market

364 – Tables

63 – Figures

324 – Pages

Airborne Radars Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2028 $23.6 billion Estimated Value by 2023 $15.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By component, by waveform, by platform, by application, by dimension, by range, by frequency band, by installation type, by technology Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Vulnerability of airborne radars to new jamming techniques Key Market Opportunities Research and development in advanced airborne surveillance technologies Key Market Drivers Increased Demand for advanced airborne weather monitoring radars

The very long-range (above 500km) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on range, the Airborne Radars market has been segmented into very-short range (<10km), short range (10km to 50km), medium-range (50km to 200km), long-range (200km to 500km), and very long-range (above 500km) segments. The Very Long-Range Radar segment is projected to achieve the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the range category due to its pivotal role in modern aviation. VLR systems offer exceptional coverage, enabling aircraft to detect and track targets at extended distances. With the increasing demand for long-haul flights and the necessity for early threat detection in both civil and military applications, VLR radars are essential. The need for enhanced situational awareness and air traffic management will drive substantial investments in VLR radar systems, contributing to their higher CAGR within the range segment.

The defense and security segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the Airborne Radars market is segmented into defense and security, and commercial and civil segments. The Defense and Security application segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the rising global security concerns, geopolitical tensions, and the need for advanced radar systems to bolster national defense. Airborne radars are integral for surveillance, reconnaissance, and threat detection, making them indispensable for defense applications. Additionally, investments in modernizing defense and security infrastructure further boost the demand for sophisticated airborne radar systems, propelling this segment to a higher CAGR.

The Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on waveform, the Airborne Radars market is segmented into frequency modulated continuous wave, doppler and ultra-wideband impulse. FMCW radar systems are poised for the highest CAGR within the waveform category. Their adaptability and versatility make them well-suited for various applications, including weather monitoring, terrain mapping, and target tracking. FMCW radars offer high accuracy, resolution, and the ability to operate in cluttered environments, which is crucial for modern aviation and navigation systems. As industries increasingly adopt FMCW radar technology for its efficiency and reliability, this segment is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the Airborne Radars industry with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid expansion of the aviation industry, increasing defense budgets, and economic development in countries like China and India. Rising passenger traffic, coupled with the need to modernize aircraft fleets and enhance defense capabilities, will drive substantial investments in airborne radar systems across the Asia-Pacific region, thereby propelling its market leadership and CAGR.

Prominent companies in the Airborne Radars companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab Group (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). These industry leaders, headquartered in various countries, drive innovation and excellence in airborne radar technologies globally.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets