Airborne LiDAR Market Size to Reach US$ 673 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Airborne LiDAR Market by Type (Topographic, Bathymetric, and Topo-bathymetric), by Solution Type (System and Services), Service by Application Type (Corridor Mapping, Wide Area Mapping, Natural Resources, and Others), Service by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry & Agriculture, Transportation, Mining, and Others), by Platform Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and UAV), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): 2020-2025.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the airborne lidar market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Airborne LiDAR Market: Highlights

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure variable distances to the object located on the earth. The technology generates precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of an object and its characteristics in a cost-effective and opportune manner. The technology offers a wide array of advantages over the conventional sensors including a precise 3D image. There is a growing interest among many economies across the globe to embark on the process of developing their cadastral systems. This is opening doors for extensive surveying requirements. Surveying technologies have undergone a remarkable transition over the past few decades, with airborne lidar among the most suitable technologies in the current scenario.

As per Stratview Research, the global airborne LiDAR market offers excellent growth opportunities in the entire ecosystem of the market and is estimated to grow at a double-digit rate over the next five years to reach US$ 673.0 million in 2025. Multitude of factors are driving the growth of airborne lidars, few of which are noted below:

Growing number of geospatial surveys

Superior performance of LiDAR as compared to photogrammetry

Increasing use of UAVs for aerial surveys

Increasing spending of government on updating country/regional maps

Advancements in technologies

Market Studied at Systems & Services Level

The airborne LiDAR market can be understood at two different levels: Systems and Services, as most of the companies present in LiDAR systems are not into services and vice versa. At the system level, there are three iconic brands Leica (Hexagon), RIEGL, and Optech (Teledyne) which together hold a large share of the market. These three players have been driving the market at the global level and will continue to remain dominant in the foreseeable future.

Based on the LiDAR type, topographic segment is expected to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Topographic LiDAR is majorly used for applications such as country and city mapping, urban planning, transportation, utilities, and forestry. Bathymetric LiDAR uses green wavelengths in contrast to the topographic lidar system, which uses infrared wavelength. Nautical charting, marine & coastal engineering, habitat mapping and coastal zone management are some of the key applications of bathymetric LiDAR.

The report segments the market based on the solution type as systems and services in which systems are further bifurcated into hardware and software. We have further broken down the hardware segment into sensor, navigation, GPS/GNSS, and others in order to provide the crystal-clear picture of the market. Between systems and services, services are estimated to remain larger as well as the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Key market participants at the service level include Fugro, Quantum Spatial, Inc, Woolpert Inc., COWI A/S, AAM Pty Ltd, and Terratec AS, Veris Ltd, and BSF Swissphoto.

The services market is broken down based on end-use industry into aerospace & defense, civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, mining, and others. Civil engineering is expected to remain the largest segment of the airborne lidar services market during the forecast period. Big projects executed in civil engineering include country-wise mapping, where the digital terrain model (DTM) and digital surface model (DSM) are developed from surveys. Forestry & Agriculture is also likely to offer sizeable growth opportunity in years to come. Airborne lidar remote sensing enables structural data collection with high spatial resolution, making it a reliable technology for even complex forest inventory, such as those of California and Amazon forests.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. Major government and private organizations of the USA conduct aerial surveys annually. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United States Geological Survey (USGS), American Electric Power (AEP), The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are some of the major organizations in the USA that conduct aerial survey and mapping projects.

Some of the major players in the airborne lidar system market are Hexagon AB (Leica Geosystems), RIEGL, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Flir Systems Inc., Pheonix Lidar Systems, and YellowScan. Whereas major airborne lidar service providers are Quantum Spatial, Inc., Fugro N.V., Woolpert Inc, EUROSENSE GmbH, Diobotics, Merrick & Company, AAM Pty. Ltd., COWI A/S, Bluesky, and DIELMO3D.

The market's attractiveness has led to a series of acquisitions of small players by big players, leading to greater market consolidation. Acquisition of Leica Geosystems by Hexagon AB, Optech by Teledyne Technologies Inc., and the recent announcement of the acquisition of Quantum Spatial, Inc., a leading player in the North American airborne LiDAR services market, by NV5 Global, Inc. are among some major acquisitions in the market. With advancements in technological offerings, companies are striving hard to develop products with unmatched features. High pulse rate, wide range of flying altitude, high accuracy, variable scan speeds, fast data delivery, and greater point densities are the major areas of focus for the market participants.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the airborne lidar market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Airborne LiDAR Market, By Type

Topographic LiDAR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bathymetric LiDAR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Topo-bathymetric LiDAR (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne LiDAR Market, By Solution Type

Services (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

(Product Type Analysis: Hardware, and Software)



(Hardware Type Analysis: Sensor, Inertial Navigation System, GPS/GNSS, and Others)

Airborne LiDAR Services Market, By Application Type

Corridor Mapping (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide Area Mapping (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Natural Resources (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne LiDAR Services Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Civil Engineering (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Forestry & Agriculture (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Mining (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne LiDAR Market, By Platform Type

Fixed-Wing Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rotary-Wing Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

UAV (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Airborne LiDAR Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Nordics, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

